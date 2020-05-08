Umesh Yadav Snubs Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara In Picking Ideal India Test XI

India pacer Umesh Yadav is one of India's leading bowlers in red-ball cricket. Over the years, he has produced match-winning spells for the team. Umesh Yadav is known for his raw speed and his ability to hit the deck hard. He has been extremely effective on Indian pitches as compared to foreign ones.

Umesh Yadav names his ideal India XI in Tests, overlooks Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara

Umesh Yadav has been an impactful bowler for Team India but opportunities continue to elude him. Despite impressive performances in the IPL, Yadav continues to be lower in the pecking order of fast bowlers in the country.

Due to the lockdown situation in the country, cricketers have been quite active on social media as a means to interact with their fans. Umesh Yadav was involved in a live Instagram session with Sportskeeda where he named his ideal Indian Test XI. Umesh Yadav named KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal as the openers of his team. He put Rohit Sharma at No. 3 which came as a surprise as he overlooked India's regular No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara.

Umesh Yadav further named Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in his batting line-up. For the wicketkeeper-batsman's spot, Umesh Yadav snubbed Rishabh Pant and chose Wriddhiman Saha. Justifying his selection, Umesh Yadav said that it is very tough to choose between Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant. Umesh Yadav further said that as a wicketkeeper, there is no doubt that Saha is better. He added that Rishabh Pant is still young and has a lot to learn but he has the talent to be India's future regular.

Umesh Yadav went with the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in his ideal XI. Umesh Yadav then picked the pace battery for his ideal team. He named Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and himself for the three spots. Umesh Yadav said his ideal XI would consist of three of these four fast bowlers.

Umesh Yadav’s ideal India Test XI:

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE COURTESY: UMESH YADAV INSTAGRAM