Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Schedule, Fixtures, Groups And Dates

The upcoming ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 will be hosted by South Africa between January 17 and February 9. 48 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in this 16-nation tournament. India won the previous edition in 2018, defeating Australia in the final to clinch their fourth Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
The tournament will start with a first-round group stage. All 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super League while the remaining teams will compete in the Plate championship. The four groups are divided as stated below.
Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan
Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria
Group C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Scotland
Group D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada
Here, we take a look at the complete list of matches scheduled for the tournament.
January 18: New Zealand vs Japan, North West University Oval, Potchefstroom
January 19: India vs Sri Lanka, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 21: India vs Japan, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 22: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 24: India vs New Zealand, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 25: Sri Lanka vs Japan, North West University Oval, Potchefstroom
January 18: Australia vs West Indies, Diamond Oval, Kimberley
January 20: England vs West Indies, Diamond Oval, Kimberley
January 20: Australia vs Nigeria, Country Club B Field, Kimberley
January 23: Australia vs England, Diamond Oval, Kimberley
January 23: West Indies vs Nigeria, Country Club B Field, Kimberley
January 25: England vs Nigeria, Diamond Oval, Kimberley
January 18: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
January 19: Pakistan vs Scotland, North West University Oval, Potchefstroom
January 21: Bangladesh vs Scotland, Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom
January 22: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom
January 24: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
January 25: Zimbabwe vs Scotland, Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom
January 17: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Diamond Oval, Kimberley
January 18: United Arab Emirates vs Canada, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 22: South Africa vs Canada, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
January 22: Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates, North West University Oval, Potchefstroom
January 24: Afghanistan vs Canada, Ibbies Oval, Potchefstroom
January 25: South Africa vs United Arab Emirates, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
January 27: TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 1, North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
January 27: TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 2, Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
January 28: TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 3, North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
January 28: TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 4, Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
January 30: TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2, North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
January 30: TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1, Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
January 30: TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 1, North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
January 31: TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 2, Diamond Oval, Kimberley
January 28: TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
January 29: TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 2, Willowmoore Park, Benoni
January 30: TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 3, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
January 31: TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 4, Willowmoore Park, Benoni
February 1: TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
February 2: TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 2, North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
February 4: TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
February 6: TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 2, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
February 1: TBC vs TBC, 13th Place Playoff, Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
February 1: TBC vs TBC, 15th Place Playoff, North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
February 2: TBC vs TBC, 11th Place Playoff, Diamond Oval, Kimberley
February 3: TBC vs TBC, 9th Place Playoff, Plate Final, Willowmoore Park, Benoni
February 5: TBC vs TBC, 7th Place Playoff, Willowmoore Park, Benoni
February 7: TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff, Willowmoore Park, Benoni
February 8: TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Playoff, Willowmoore Park, Benoni
February 9: TBC vs TBC, Final, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
