Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Schedule, Fixtures, Groups And Dates

The upcoming ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 will be hosted by South Africa between January 17 and February 9. 48 matches will be played across different venues of South Africa in this 16-nation tournament. India won the previous edition in 2018, defeating Australia in the final to clinch their fourth Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 full schedule

The tournament will start with a first-round group stage. All 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super League while the remaining teams will compete in the Plate championship. The four groups are divided as stated below.

Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan

Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria

Group C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Scotland

Group D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Here, we take a look at the complete list of matches scheduled for the tournament.

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Group Stage

Group A fixtures

January 18: New Zealand vs Japan, North West University Oval, Potchefstroom

January 19: India vs Sri Lanka, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 21: India vs Japan, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 22: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 24: India vs New Zealand, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 25: Sri Lanka vs Japan, North West University Oval, Potchefstroom

Group B fixtures

January 18: Australia vs West Indies, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

January 20: England vs West Indies, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

January 20: Australia vs Nigeria, Country Club B Field, Kimberley

January 23: Australia vs England, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

January 23: West Indies vs Nigeria, Country Club B Field, Kimberley

January 25: England vs Nigeria, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Group C fixtures

January 18: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 19: Pakistan vs Scotland, North West University Oval, Potchefstroom

January 21: Bangladesh vs Scotland, Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom

January 22: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom

January 24: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 25: Zimbabwe vs Scotland, Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom

Group D fixtures

January 17: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

January 18: United Arab Emirates vs Canada, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

January 22: South Africa vs Canada, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

January 22: Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates, North West University Oval, Potchefstroom

January 24: Afghanistan vs Canada, Ibbies Oval, Potchefstroom

January 25: South Africa vs United Arab Emirates, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Plate League

January 27: TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 1, North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

January 27: TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 2, Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

January 28: TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 3, North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

January 28: TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 4, Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

January 30: TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2, North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

January 30: TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1, Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

January 30: TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 1, North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

January 31: TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 2, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Super League

January 28: TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

January 29: TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 2, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

January 30: TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 3, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

January 31: TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 4, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 1: TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

February 2: TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 2, North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

February 4: TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

February 6: TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 2, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Placement matches

February 1: TBC vs TBC, 13th Place Playoff, Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

February 1: TBC vs TBC, 15th Place Playoff, North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom

February 2: TBC vs TBC, 11th Place Playoff, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

February 3: TBC vs TBC, 9th Place Playoff, Plate Final, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 5: TBC vs TBC, 7th Place Playoff, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 7: TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

February 8: TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Playoff, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Final

February 9: TBC vs TBC, Final, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

READ: India U19 suffer a loss in the third one-day against South Africa U19 but clinch the three-match series 2-1. 🏆



Report 📰 here: https://t.co/0FHHyVcWb2 pic.twitter.com/YuR2DWuHJ2 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2019

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls