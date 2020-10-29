Varun Aaron Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, House And Personal Life On 31st Birthday

Indian speedster Varun Aaron broke into the scene in the 2010-11 Ranji Trophy season with his ability to bowl express pace put the spotlight on him. After an impressive domestic season, he was included in the Indian squad for the ODI series in England in 2011. The fast bowler has represented India in 9 ODIs and 9 test matches. Varun Aaron was roped in by the Rajasthan team in 2019 and is a part of the franchise's pace battery in Dream11 IPL 2020.

The cricketer rang in his 31st birthday on Thursday, October 29. Let's take a look at the bowler's personal life and net worth on the 31st Varun Aaron birthday occasion. Along with that, let's find out how much the speedster is making for his stint with Rajasthan in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rajasthan posts a lovely birthday wish for their prominent fast bowler

Varun Aaron birthday: How much is Varun Aaron net worth?

As per networthlist.org, the Varun Aaron net worth figure stands at ₹26 crore (approx). His net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the compensation he receives from the Jharkhand State Cricket Association for his appearances in domestic cricket. The cricketer has had an association with Red Bull for various promotional campaigns and also features with his Rajasthan teammates for similar activities in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Varun Aaron Dream11 IPL salary

The fast bowler is a regular feature in the cash-rich league and has represented franchises like Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore and Punjab over the years. He was roped in by Rajasthan during the auctions ahead of the 2019 season of the competition. As per the contract, the cricketer makes ₹2.40 crore per season for representing the Rajasthan team.

Varun Aaron birthday: His personal life

Varun Aaron was born in Jamshedpur and continues to reside at his hometown. The fast bowler did his schooling from Loyola, Jamshedpur. The cricketer once in an interview had revealed that legendary West Indies seamer, Andy Roberts is his favourite fast bowler. Aaron tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Ragini Singh, in 2016.

Varun Aaron house

Varun Aaron's house is a wonderful example of contemporary architecture. The cricketer along with his wife has designed and maintained the house tastefully. Here is the complete video of Varun Aaron's house tour:

Disclaimer: The above Varun Aaron net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Varun Aaron Instagram

