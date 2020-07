VCC Vs GHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live

Vantaa CC (VCC) will face GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) in the upcoming match of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Tuesday, July 7 at 8:30 PM IST. The VCC vs GHG live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Vantaa CC are currently on the sixth spot in the Finnish Premier League table. They managed to register a win in their previous game. GYM Helsinki Gymkhana lost their last clash against Empire CC. Fans can play the VCC vs GHG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the VCC vs GHG Dream11 prediction, VCC vs GHG Dream11 top picks and VCC vs GHG Dream11 team.

VCC vs GHG Dream11 team

VCC vs GHG Dream11 top picks

S Peththahandi (Captain) N Patabendi Nidelage (Vice-captain) Ah Warsha Mohamed Javed Jan Irfan Yousefzai Mohammed Azhar

VCC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: VCC vs GHG Dream11 squad

VCC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: Vantaa CC squad

Chanaka Jayasinge , Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage , Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Ranuka Shiran Fernando

VCC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: GYM Helsinki Gymkhana squad

Muhammad Hassan, Simaranjit Brar, Qais Yousufzai, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Ahmad Jaleel, Mohammed Azhar, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Zubair Tariq, Umair Akhtar, Irfan Yousefzai, Atti Rehman, Javed Jan

VCC vs GHG Dream11 team, probable playing XI

Vantaa Cricket Club : RS Kahingala, MM Hettiarachilage, M Mahamada Achchige, UK Tavernier, C Jayasinghe, N Hangamuwe, RSF Koruwage, S Peththahandi, N Patabendi Nidelage, Ah Warsha Mohamed, L Hikkaduwa Liyanage.

: RS Kahingala, MM Hettiarachilage, M Mahamada Achchige, UK Tavernier, C Jayasinghe, N Hangamuwe, RSF Koruwage, S Peththahandi, N Patabendi Nidelage, Ah Warsha Mohamed, L Hikkaduwa Liyanage. GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Simaranjit Brar (WK), Muhammad Gawas, Pankaj Saharan, Atti Rehman, Ahmad Jaleel, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousefzai, Mohammed Azhar, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Hassan

VCC vs GHG Dream11 prediction

Our VCC vs GHG Dream11 prediction is that Vantaa Cricket Club will win this match.

Please note that the above VCC vs GHG Dream11 prediction, VCC vs GHG Dream11 team and VCC vs GHG Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The VCC vs GHG Dream11 team and VCC vs GHG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Finland Cricket Instagram)