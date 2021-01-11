VID Vs RJS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Game Preview

Vidarbha will take on Rajasthan on Day 2 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The match will be played in Indore and will begin at 12:00 PM IST on Monday, January 11. Here's our VID vs RJS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and match prediction for the same.

VID vs RJS match prediction and preview

Both Vidarbha and Rajasthan have even sides on paper with some top quality IPL stars and some promising domestic talents. Rajasthan have an able leader in Ashok Menaria, alongside Deepak Chahar who has tremendous international experience under his belt. Furthermore, the squad has the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror and Ravi Bishnoi, who made a name for themselves in the domestic circuit and the IPL. Vidarbha, led by Ganesh Satish, will be boosted with the availability of Apoorv Wankhade and Akshay Wakhare. However, with their big names and overall firepower, Rajasthan start as favourites to win.

VID vs RJS live: Squads for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Rajesh Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Ashok Menaria (C), Aniket Choudhary, Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh (WK), Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Chandrapal Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Rajat Choudhary. Vidarbha: Ganesh Satish (C), Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Wakhare, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wadkar, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Yash Thakur, Rushabh Rathod, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Rathod, Atharva Taide, Mohit Kale, Nachiket Bhute.

Probable VID vs RJS Playing 11

Rajesh Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Ashok Menaria (C), Aniket Choudhary, Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh (WK), Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Salman Khan (12th man) Vidarbha: Ganesh Satish (C), Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Wakhare, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wadkar (WK), Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Yash Thakur, Rushabh Rathod, Mohit Kale, Nachiket Bhute (12th man).

VID vs RJS Dream11 prediction: VID vs RJS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Akshay Wadkar (C)

Akshay Wadkar (C) Batsmen: G Satish, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ankit Lamba, Apoorva Wankhade

G Satish, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ankit Lamba, Apoorva Wankhade All-rounders: Mahipal Lomror (VC), A Karnewar

Mahipal Lomror (VC), A Karnewar Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, D Naikande

VID vs RJS Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Rajesh Bishnoi, Ravi Bishnoi, Akshay Wadkar, Mahipal Lomror.

Note: The VID vs RJS Dream11 prediction and VID vs RJS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VID vs RJS Dream11 team and VID vs RJS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Deepak Chahar Instagram)

