Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Delhi Vs Maharashtra Live Stream, Jaipur Pitch And Weather Report

Delhi will take on Maharashtra in an Elite Group ‘D’ match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on February 27, 2021. Here are the Delhi vs Maharashtra live streaming details, how to watch the Vijay Hazare Trophy live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Delhi vs Maharashtra preview

With just two matches for all Group D teams, Delhi will take on Maharashtra in a tussle for the top two spots in the group. After three matches each, both teams have managed to win two and have lost one of their fixtures so far. This puts Delhi in second place with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.644 and Maharashtra in third place with 8 points and an NRR of 0.59.

Delhi will come into this game having defeated Himachal Pradesh by 6 wickets in a close game. Meanwhile, Maharashtra are also one a winning streak after their 44-run victory over Rajasthan in the last game. Both Delhi and Maharashtra's losses have come against table-toppers Mumbai, who have remained undefeated in their three encounters and have 12 points.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Delhi vs Maharashtra squads

Delhi: Pradeep Sangwan (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh (vice-Captain), Unmukt Chand, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (WK), Lakshay Thareja (WK), Hiten Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Simarjeet Singh, Shivhank Vashisth, Shivam Sharma, Vision Panchal, Kulwant Khej Roliya, Tejas Baroka.

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Ankeet Bawane, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Vishant More (WK), Satyajeet Bachhav, Ashay Palkar, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzma Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Rajyavardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Yash Nahar, Yash Kshirsagar, Ranjeet Nikam.

Vijay Hazare Trophy live in India: Delhi vs Maharashtra live streaming details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live telecast in India will be available on television on the Star Sports Network. The Delhi vs Maharashtra live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the Delhi vs Maharashtra live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Delhi vs Maharashtra pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur has just been witness to the highest total ever made in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game, with Mumbai putting on 457 runs in their game against Puducherry on Thursday. Taking this into consideration we can expect this match to be fairly high scoring as well, with a little on offer for the bowlers as well. Accuweather predicts no rain in Jaipur for this game, 23°C temperature with humidity at 44%.

Image Credits: Delhi Cricket Twitter

