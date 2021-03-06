Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Delhi Vs Uttarakhand Live Stream, Delhi Pitch And Weather Report

Delhi are slated to face Uttarakhand in the preliminary quarter-final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Here are the Delhi vs Uttarakhand squads, Delhi vs Uttarakhand live streaming details, how to watch Delhi vs Uttarakhand live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Delhi vs Uttarakhand preview

Uttarakhand have emerged as the team to beat in the competition. The side have impressed cricket fans with their sensational performances and are yet to face their maiden loss in the 50-over tournament. They were placed in the Plate group and dominated all their oppositions in the group stage matches. Delhi, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter against Mumbai, but have made a thumping comeback with four successive victories. Both teams will look to go all guns blazing in the all-important knockout fixture.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Century In 4th Test Watched By Special Guests From Dressing Room; See Picture

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live: Delhi vs Uttarakhand live streaming details

The Vijay Hazare Trophy live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also catch the Delhi vs Uttarakhand live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the Delhi vs Uttarakhand live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI.

ALSO READ | Vaughan Challenges Team India After Series Win; Bets 'best Team Of This Era' Title On Line

Delhi vs Uttarakhand pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Delhi is a balanced one. However, the batters are expected to dominate the contest. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards. While faster bowlers will get some assistance off the surface initially, but the batsmen will be licking their lips looking at the strip.

ALSO READ | Jaydev Unadkat Claims To Resemble THIS Ex-Australian Pacer In Meme, Fans Left In Splits

According to AccuWeather, the weather conditions seem ideal for a cricket match. It is expected to be a sunny day, and there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees during the game.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand squads

Delhi Squad: Dhruv Shorey, Shikhar Dhawan, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat(w), Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan(c), Simarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Unmukt Chand, Shivam Sharma, Hiten Dalal, Manjot Kalra, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Lakshay Thareja, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma, Vision Panchal.

ALSO READ | India Defeat England By Innings & 25 Runs To Seal Test Series, Qualify For ICC WTC Final

Uttarakhand Squad: Kamal Singh, Jay Gokul Bista, Kunal Chandela(c), Saurabh Rawat(w), Dikshanshu Negi, Tanush Gusain, Iqbal Abdulla, Mayank Mishra, Agrim Tiwari, Akash Madhwal, Samad Fallah, Yogesh Rawat, Vaibhav Bhatt, Vijay Jethi, Arya Sethi, Sunny Rana, Himanshu Bisht, Sanyam Arora, Pradeep Chamoli, Ankit Manor.

Image source: Jay Bista Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.