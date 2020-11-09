Vincy Premier League T10 BGR Vs LSH Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Botanic Garden Rangers are slated to take on La Soufriere Hikers will feature in the 6th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 12.0 on Monday, November 9. The match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex near Kingstown, St Vincent, and will begin at 11:00 PM IST. Here's a look at the BGR vs LSH live streaming and the VPL T10 match preview.

Vincy Premier League T10 live preview

The competition is back with its second season after a highly successful first edition. A total of six teams will battle it for the ultimate championship. Both Botanic Garden Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers have started their campaign on a winning note. Having won their respective opening matches, it will be interesting to see which side faces their maiden defeat after the match.

ALSO READ | IPL 2013 Final Highlights Rewind: Rohit Sharma Leads Mumbai To First-ever Title Win

Botanic Garden Rangers have a much better net run-rate as compared to their opposition and are placed at second place on the points table. They have an impressive net run-rate of 3.867 after beating Grenadines Divers in the opening match of the season. La Soufriere Hikers occupy the fourth spot on the table. The team has a stellar bowling line-up, and they restricted Fort Charlotte Strikers for just 55 runs.

Vincy Premier League T10 live: BGR vs LSH squads

Botanic Garden Rangers

Kenneth Dember (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Match Date, Venue, Timings And All Team News Ahead Of The Big Match

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney (Marquee), Othneil Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough

ALSO READ | IPL 2019 Final Rewind: When Rohit's Mumbai Edged Out Dhoni's Chennai By 1 Run; Watch Video

Pitch and Weather report

The wicket at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been more favorable for the batsmen. The same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming match as well. A high-scoring clash between the two sides is on the cards. Considering the results of the earlier matches, the skipper winning the toss will be keen to bat first.

As for the weather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match time, however, there are no chances of rain. As per AccuWeather, the temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | Marcus Stoinis Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, House And Personal Life Of Delhi Star

BGR vs LSH live streaming: How to watch BGR vs LSH live in India?

There will be no telecast of Vincy Premier League T20 live matches in India. Fans who wish to catch BGR vs LSH live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The platform is the exclusive streaming partner for the league in the country. For BGR vs LSH live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the competition.

Image source: VPL T10 Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.