Vincy Premier League T10 FCS Vs BGR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Fort Charlotte Strikers will lock horns with the Botanic Garden Strikers in the 11th match of the Vincy Premier League T10, 2020. The FCS vs BGR match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on November 12. Here are the FCS vs BGR live streaming details, how to watch FCS vs BGR live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read | R Ashwin Addresses Rumours On Dream11 IPL 'fight' Between Virat Kohli And Ricky Ponting

Vincy Premier League T10: FCS vs BGR preview

Today's Vincy Premier League T10 game will witness a battle of two teams in starkly contrasting form. The Fort Charlotte Strikers, who are in last place will take on the in-form Botanic Garden Strikers who are currently at the top of the table. The Strikers lost their most recent game to the Grenadine Divers after managing just 71 runs in 10 overs. The Strikers also have the lowest total so far from this season, having made just 55 in their game against the La Soufriere Hikers.

The Botanic Garden Strikers, meanwhile, are on a three-match winning streak and have remained undefeated this season. They defeated the Grenadines Divers in heroic fashion in their first match, chasing down 43 runs in less than three overs. They capitalised on this momentum and won their next two games - against the La Soufriere Hikers and the Dark View Explorers by 27 and 2 runs respectively. If they can keep up, the Strikers will be prime candidates to make the final of the VPL T10 November season.

Also Read | Australia Name Fiery Will Pucovski, Cameron Green In 17-man Squad For Test Series Vs India

Vincy Premier League T10 Live in India: FCS vs BGR live streaming details

None of the Vincy Premier League T10 games will be televised in India. For ardent fans of the sport, FCS vs BGR live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. FCS vs BGR live scores and match updates will be available on Vincy Premier League T10's Instagram handle.

Also Read | Jos Buttler Reveals Mastermind Behind Return To Middle Order In Dream11 IPL 2020

Vincy Premier League T10: FCS vs BGR pitch report and weather forecast

Sadly, according to Accuweather's prediction for today, the match will most likely be interrupted by a heavy bout of rainfall. There is a 51% chance of rain during the game. Humidity is expected to be at 72% with a cloud cover of 75%. This is expected to slightly alter the pitch conditions which have so far supported the batsmen a little more.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Completed, Which Series Cricket Fans Can Look Forward To This Winter?

Image Credits: VPL T10 Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.