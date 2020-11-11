Vincy Premier League T10 GRD Vs FCS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Grenadines Divers will lock horns with the Fort Charlotte Strikers in the 9th match of the Vincy Premier League T10, 2020. The GRD vs FCS match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent, on November 11. Here are the GRD vs FCS live streaming details, how to watch GRD vs FCS live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Vincy Premier League T10: GRD vs FCS preview

In the first match this season, the Grenadine Divers went up against the Botanic Garden Rangers. The Divers looked set to win the game, defending 41 off 18 balls after the chase was shortened due to rain. However, some poor bowling led to the Rangers winning the encounter with three balls remaining. Recouping quickly from this loss, the Divers won their next game against the Dark View Explorers by 19 runs. They are now in third place after losing their game against the Salt Pond Breakers yesterday.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers have not made a great start to their VPL T10 season. The Strikers have lost consecutive matches against the defending champions, the Salt Pond Breakers and the runners-up from last season, La Soufriere Hikers. The Hikers chased down the Strikers' total of 55 to win the game with ease. Meanwhile, the second game was washed out and declared a tie. The Strikers are now in fifth place with just one point.

Vincy Premier League T10 Live in India: GRD vs FCS live streaming details

The Vincy Premier League T10 League Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers game will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the GRD vs SPB live streaming on the FanCode app and website. GRD vs FCS live scores and regular match updates will be available on Vincy Premier League T10's Instagram handle and other channels.

Vincy Premier League T10: GRD vs FCS pitch report and weather forecast

Five of the eight games at the Vincy Premier League T10 season so far have seen scores of over 100. There have been two matches that have had lower scores of under 60 as well. One rain-shortened game still pulled in scores at a great strike rate. All in all, pitch conditions have favoured both batting and bowling at different times.

Accuweather's forecast for today is very worrying for fans and teams. Heavy rain has been predicted for the second half of the match with a 47% chance of rain through the first half as well. Fans can expect the game to be shortened by rain or even completely abandoned. Humidity is expected to be at 70% with a cloud cover of 70%.

Image Credits: VPL T10 Instagram

