Vinod Kambli Amuses Twitterati By Trolling Jonty Rhodes Over Cooking Skills At Home

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the entire world is going through a lean phase with many countries including India going on a lockdown to save the lives of the people. Even athletes have put themselves under self-isolation to stay away from coronavirus. With no sports action taking place, athletes are taking to social media to keep in touch with their fans. Amid the coronavirus lockdown in South Africa, former cricketer Jonty Rhodes decided to share cooking tips to fans in his latest video which he posted online. Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli decided to troll Jonty Rhodes over the video and also gave him some cooking tips.

Vinod Kambli trolls Jonty Rhodes over Twitter post

Jonty Rhodes, in his latest video, is seen not only talking about coronavirus but can also be seen making herbal tea to stay healthy. In reply, Vinod Kambli trolled Jonty Rhodes by asking him to make a biryani next time he enters the kitchen. Here's what he wrote:

Nice herbal tea there! How about making a Biryani next time, @JontyRhodes8? 😉🍲 https://t.co/K7frMgBs6T — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) March 29, 2020

Vinod Kambli turns rapper

Vinod Kambli recently was lauded by his best friend and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar over his rapping skills. Tendulkar was highly impressed by Vinod Kambli's rap skills and exclaimed that it looks like there is a new rapper in town

Dear Master Blaster,



Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, Toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta! 😜



This is my version of the Rap 🎙 of “Cricket Wali Beat Pe”! 🏏



कसं वाटलं @sachin_rt #CricketWaliBeat pic.twitter.com/gdgkxluj9o — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) February 3, 2020

IPL 2020 postponed

The IPL postponed news was a big disappointment not only for the fans but also for the cricketers who were supposed to play in the tournament. If recent reports are to be believed, the IPL 2020 is on the verge of being cancelled due to coronavirus. According to the reports, the source has confirmed that the IPL 2020 would be played next year and the franchises will be informed after the confirmation of the same with the government. Earlier, the BCCI had decided that IPL would be postponed to April 15 from March 29 and it was the best move for the safety of cricketers and fans alike.

