Vinod Kambli Shares Special Memory With Sachin Tendulkar, Leaves Fans Nostalgic On Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, on Wednesday, rejoiced the epic 664-run partnership he shared with Sachin Tendulkar in the Harris Shield Trophy. Tendulkar (14) and Kambli (16) scored individual scores of 326 not out and 349 not out for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School back in 1988. This partnership was the highest partnership for any wicket in any class of cricket.

Vinod Kambli rejoices 664 run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar

Vinod Kambli, on Wednesday, posted a tweet of him and Sachin Tendulkar, remembering their legendary 664-run partnership. He also jokingly told the Master Blaster in Hindi that this time they will make 700. Kambli also acknowledges that it was this game that brought them to the limelight in Indian cricket. Read Kambli's tweet here:

#OnThisDay a very special moment for me & @sachin_rt. It was because of this 664-run partnership that people started to notice our game and our journey to the stars began. Master... let's catch up soon someday to replicate this partnership #IsBaar700 pic.twitter.com/Uu6fuB72dS — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) February 24, 2021

Tendulkar 200 knock

It was also on February 24 co-incidentally that Sachin Tendulkar created history by scoring men’s ODI cricket’s first 200, thereby making netizens nostalgic on Twitter. Tendulkar scored an epic double-century off 147 balls in Gwalior against a strong South African team. As a result of this landmark, Tendulkar cemented his legacy as the best batsman in world cricket.

Only seven other men's batsmen have been able to achieve this feat after Tendulkar's masterclass. Rohit Sharma has created a history of his own by becoming the only batsman to score a double-century thrice. The list of double-centurions is completed by Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman, each scoring one.

Tendulkar career stats

Three years after this landmark, Tendulkar hung up his boots as he retired from all forms of international cricket. During an illustrious 24-year international career, Tendulkar made several records. The God of Cricket retired with 34,357 runs to his name, making him the leading run-scorer in both ODI and Test cricket. Several experts believe that some of Sachin Tendulkar's records are in a league of its own and regard Tendulkar as one of the greatest batsmen to have ever graced the sport.

India vs England pink ball Test

Vinod Kambli's tweet ahead of India's pink ball Test against England made several Indian fans nostalgic as not only did they remember the epic 664-run partnership between Kambli and Tendulkar, but they also remembered Tendulkar's 200 knock. The third test between India and England began on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England had won the toss and elected to bat first. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

