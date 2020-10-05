Virat Kohli 10 Runs Away From Becoming 1st Indian To Achieve Big Dream11 IPL Milestone

After failing to perform with the bat in the first three matches of the Dream11 IPL 2020, Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli finally came good in the match against Rajasthan on Saturday. Kohli, who had earlier scored just 3, 1, and 14, went on to score an unbeaten 72 to help his side chase down a total of 159 in Abu Dhabi and also help his side to win by 8 wickets.

Bangalore are third on the points table and now take on Delhi in their fifth match on Monday. The Bangalore vs Delhi live match will be played in Dubai and a win for Virat Kohli in the Bangalore vs Delhi live match will take Bangalore to the top of the points table. Apart from the win, the Bangalore skipper will also have an opportunity to reach a major milestone in the upcoming match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli milestone and Kohli Dream11 stats

Speaking about records, Virat Kohli has a chance to make history during the Bangalore vs Delhi live match by reaching 9,000 runs in T20Is. The right-hander is just 10 runs away from achieving the milestone. If he does manage to achieve the target, then he would become the first Indian player and the 7th batsman in the world to achieve the milestone.

Speaking about the Kohli Dream11 stats, the 31-year-old has 5502 runs in the tournament at an average of 37.68 and a strike rate of 131.18 with five hundreds and 37 fifties to his name. The Team India skipper is also on the verge of hitting 200 or more sixes in the history of the Dream11 IPL. He is currently at the No. 6 position in the list with 192 sixes and if he hits 8 sixes, he would not only reach the 200 mark, but also become the fourth Indian to do so after Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kohli Dream11 IPL salary

The Kohli Dream11 IPL salary is $2.4 million (₹17 crore). Combining his International and Dream11 IPL salary, Virat Kohli’earns $3.2 million (₹24 crore). According to Forbes, Kohli earned ₹196 crore ($26 million) last year. Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore ($119 million) according to multiple reports.

A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

