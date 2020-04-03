Virat Kohli Credits Innovative Mindset Over Traditional Technique For Batting Success

The coronavirus crisis has immensely affected the whole world. The deadly virus has resulted in the cancellation of all the sporting events across the globe. One of the major sporting events that were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak was the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Cricketers have quarantined themselves and are using this time off to engage with their fans and teammates on social media.

Virat Kohli talks about the lowest point in his career and the importance of innovation

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is one such personality who has been extremely active on his social media. Kevin Pietersen is using this time to talk to some of the current cricketers. Recently, he spoke to Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. On Thursday, Kevin Pietersen was at it again as this time his guest was Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. The duo spoke on several topics ranging from their days together at RCB to Virat Kohli's transition into one of the fittest cricketers in the world.

One of the questions asked by Kevin Pietersen to Virat Kohli was about the lowest point in his career. Virat Kohli picked the 2014 England tour as the lowest point of his career. Virat Kohli revealed how he had to drag himself out of bed to go to the field. Virat Kohli also went on to reveal about the reason behind it saying that he was too concerned about doing well from a personal point of view which made things even worse.

Kevin Pietersen further asked Virat Kohli about his technique and preparation before the game. Virat Kohli replied saying after playing so many games it is not about technique but precision and being mentally and physically in a good space. Virat Kohli further said it's all about innovation and staying one step ahead of the opponent in terms of strategy, skills and fitness alike. He added that if a young cricketer is thinking about winning the game for the team and not worry about their personal milestones, success will come to them eventually.

Virat Kohli donation

Virat Kohli recently took to his official Twitter handle where he revealed that he along with wife Anushka Sharma was donating a certain amount to the PM CARES fund and the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. Virat Kohli also hoped that their donation helps the fellow citizens in easing out their pain somehow. The couple hasn’t revealed the amount they donated to the relief funds.

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM