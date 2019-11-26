Virat Kohli & Steve Smith In Dead Heat, Mayank Breaks Into Test Top-10

India's skipper Virat Kohli closed in on the gap on the top of the Test rankings for batsmen, just three points behind the number one position held by Steve Smith. The updated rankings come after a hectic Test schedule that saw New Zealand prevail over England by an innings and 65 runs, Australia winning against Pakistan by an innings and five runs and India beat Bangladesh by a mammoth margin of an innings and 46 runs in their first-ever pink ball Day-Night Test. While Steve Smith retained the number one position for batsmen, fellow Australia pacer Pat Cummins managed to hold on the top spot in the bowler's rankings while West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder topped the Test all-rounders ranking.

Race for the top-spot heats up

Virat Kohli's knock of 136 against Bangladesh in the second Test helped him close the gap on Australia's Steve Smith who is well settled on top with 931 points. With just three points shy of overtaking Steve Smith, all eyes will be on the former Australian skipper's form against Pakistan in the remainder of the Test series. England's Ben Stokes made his way into the top ten in the Test rankings for batsmen after putting up a commendable show against New Zealand but in vain. India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal entered the top ten rankings and is placed at the tenth position while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are placed at 4th and 5th positions respectively.

👉 Ben Stokes jumps to No.9

👉 Mayank Agarwal makes his top-10 debut

👉 Virat Kohli closes the gap with Steve Smith



The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batting: https://t.co/UQn9xI4e8K pic.twitter.com/axw8iq6Lnc — ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2019

Pat Cummins, Jason Holder retains top-spots

Australia's pace spearhead Pat Cummins retained the top spot in the Test rankings for bowlers after picking up five wickets in the first Test against Pakistan. New Zealand's Neil Wagner broke into the top-five after his eight-wicket haul against England, helping New Zealand trump the visitors to win the first Test at Mount Maunganui. Australia's Josh Hazlewood returned to the top-ten rankings and moved up four spots to number 10 after he picked six scalps against Pakistan.

🇳🇿 Neil Wagner breaks into the top five

🇦🇺 Josh Hazlewood returns to the top 10

🇮🇳 R Ashwin progresses in the rankings



Updated @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowling: https://t.co/to2xXUIssc pic.twitter.com/VspDMmFiUS — ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2019

West Indies' all-rounder Jason Holder held on to the top spot on the rankings for all-rounders while Ravindra Jadeja retained the second spot in the rankings. New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme moved up four spots to the eighth position while South Africa's Vernon Philander moved one spot on top to be placed at the fourth spot in the rankings. India's Ravichandran Ashwin slipped one spot down to the fifth position in the all-rounders' Test rankings.

🔼 Vernon Philander

🔼 Colin de Grandhomme

Jason Holder remains at the 🔝



Updated @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders: https://t.co/7ghhYeZebT pic.twitter.com/9csnVMaiRi — ICC (@ICC) November 26, 2019

