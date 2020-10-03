Ben Stokes Earns Nearly As Much As Virat Kohli In Dream11 IPL & Intl Cricket; Here's How

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently revealed the list of their centrally contracted players for the 2020-21 season. The aforementioned list will be applicable for all international matches England will play from October 1, 2020, till the next 12 months. England’s premier all-rounder Ben Stokes was one of the few cricketers to have been included in both lists, i.e. their Test contracts and white-ball contracts.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 We have confirmed the award of Central Contracts for England Men's Test and White Ball cricket for 2020/21. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 30, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan star Ben Stokes cricketing value nearly as Virat Kohli’s

According to a report by Mirror, English players included in the Test deal are estimated to get £650,000 (₹6.14 crore) while a limited-overs deal is worth £275,000 (₹2.6 crore). Since Ben Stokes is included in both deals, he is expected to make £925,000 (₹8.74 crore) for his English international commitments in the 2020-21 season.

The charismatic all-rounder is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to represent the Rajasthan side in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading window late last year, he was retained by the franchise for $1.8 million (₹12.5 crore). His Dream11 IPL 2020 contract, coupled with his ECB salary, means that Ben Stokes is set to make $2.9 million (₹21.24 crore) from his cricket commitments.

Interestingly, Ben Stokes' cricket salary is similar to that of Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently the richest cricketer in the world (as per Forbes) due to several endorsement deals. As per the contract list released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this year, Virat Kohli makes $950,000 (₹7 crore) for his international duties and another $2.4 million (₹17 crore) for captaining Bangalore in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. International and Dream11 IPL salary combined, Virat Kohli’s overall cricketing worth is $3.2 million (₹24 crore), slightly ahead of his English rival.

How much is Virat Kohli net worth?

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated at ₹196 crore ($26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore ($119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore ($3.1 million) per year, considering that he earns ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from the Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the IPL as well. Apart from his IPL contract, he also rakes in the big bucks through endorsing brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline.

