Virat Kohli The Best Captain India Has Ever Had For Encouraging Fast Bowling: Madan Lal

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is one of the successful leaders of the national side till date. The right-hander has led the Indian team in a flamboyant manner due to which they have been able to stamp their authority all over the world. One of the major reasons behind India's success across formats is the emergence of its fast bowlers.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni stuns fans with new salt and pepper look post Kapil Dev's during lockdown

Madan Lal lauds Virat Kohli for encouraging fast bowlers like no other Indian captain

Virat Kohli has always supported the idea of five specialist bowlers which has helped the Indian team massively. Virat Kohli's team has a variety of pacers as well as spinners. The likes of Japrit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma show the kind of pace bowling arsenal India has developed in recent years. Indian pacers have received plaudits for their sensational performances from the cricketing community.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar joins Kapil Dev in sporting new look by growing beard and losing weight

While speaking on Sony Ten Pit Stop, former India cricketer Madan Lal credited captain Virat Kohli for doing an ‘unbelievable’ job with the fast bowlers. The former India all-rounder believes Sunil Gavaskar began the culture of encouraging pacers but the way Virat Kohli is taking it forward, no other captain has done it. Madan Lal lauded the current pace attack and said that Virat Kohli's encouragement has resulted in the pacers helping the team win several matches in overseas conditions.

Madan Lal said that 15-20 years ago, India never won these many matches. Madan Lal also believes these set of fast bowlers will continue to help the team win plenty of matches in the future.The contribution of the pacers has not only helped India become a dominant side across formats but also made Virat Kohli the most successful Indian captain in the longest format. After India won the Test series against West Indies last year, Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become the most successful captain in the longest format for his side.

The 1983 World Cup hero's comments come despite the fact that he has played under both Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, who was a also a fast bowler himself. Lal had overseen Sachin Tendulkar captaining India during his time as India's head coach in the mid-90s too.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar didn't 'catch' me drinking before telling me to open in 1982: Ravi Shastri

Ranveer Singh recreates Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup trophy in a new photo from 83 movie

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to his official social media handle and posted a still from the 83 movie where he has recreated the photo of Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup. He also tagged the cast and crew of the film in his Instagram post. For the unversed, 83 will revolve around ace cricketer Kapil Dev’s life journey, how he became the captain of the Indian cricket team and how he led his team to victory and garnered the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The film ’83 will feature Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva, and Sahil Khattar. It is directed by Kabir Khan and will be produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Phantom Films, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar feels showing archives is 'temporary solution' for fans to not miss cricket

IMAGE COURTESY: AP