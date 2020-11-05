Virat Kohli Birthday: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is known to be one to be a phenomenal performer with the bat, is also hailed by cricket pundits for his impeccable leadership across formats. He is known to share a great camaraderie with his fellow players and over the years, has established some great friendships. The superstar cricketer turned 32 on Thursday and he received birthday wishes from all corners of the world, including from the cricket fraternity.

Virat Kohli Birthday: ICC celebrates Indian captain's birthday with a video of his special knock vs Australia

"He likes a fight, he likes a scrap, and he loves playing against Australia."



📽️⏪ We rewind to the 2016 @T20WorldCup, when Mohali was host to a Kohli masterclass.



How do you expect the Indian skipper to fare when the teams meet later this year? pic.twitter.com/Yl1SMWqlWU — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020

Virat Kohli Birthday: People from the cricket fraternity wish the cricketer on his special day

The batsman made his debut for the Indian team in the year 2008. Since then, he has shared the dressing room with several stalwarts of Indian cricket. Virat Kohli has built close relationships with many of those players over the years, irrespective of the generations. The Delhi-born cricketer is known to be very close with the likes of MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh and many more senior cricketers. Several Indian cricketers took to their social media accounts to send wishes for Virat Kohli.

Happy birthday skip . Have a good one. God bless 🤙 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/LKQbSgwjeN — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 5, 2020

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season.

Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/i0FYyuzSlH — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020

Happy birthday @imVkohli have a great year ahead with full of happiness.. keep shining..God bless you pic.twitter.com/4CpC360RVv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2020

Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho ❤️ all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/wFjKA6jlwj — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day skip @imVkohli , have a great year ahead. 🎂🎂 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 5, 2020

To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/qNlIYgNyvs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 5, 2020

Happy Birthday @imVkohli bhai 👑💪

May you continue to shine always! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/74PSTRmu8L — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 5, 2020

ALSO READ | Big Bash League 2020-21 Schedule Till Dec 31 Released, Hurricanes Gain Home Advantage

Not just in Indian cricket, but Kohli has commanded respect globally with his top-notch batting skills. Known to be a tough nut to crack on the field, his work ethic and dedication towards his training has earned him appreciation from the admirers of the game. The 32-year-old has bailed the Indian team out of trouble umpteen times with his gutsy batting.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Anchor Nashpreet Kaur Names Virat Kohli's Ideal, Young Successor

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Bangalore just wins away from clinching their maiden championship

Virat Kohli and co. have had a sensational season so far in the cash-rich league. The Bangalore team had a flying start to their campaign, but somehow lost their way towards the end and had to deal with successive losses. The team finishing at fourth place would have given Kohli a sigh of relief as the team has made it to the playoffs after a long wait.

ALSO READ | Cricketer Khawaja's Brother Jailed Over Fake Terror Plot

Bangalore and Hyderabad will battle it out at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. It is a must-win contest for both the sides and it is expected to be a thrilling encounter. Virat Kohli will be hopeful of his team pulling off a spectacular win against old nemesis Hyderabad.

ALSO READ | David Warner To Show Table Tennis Skills, Bio-bubble Life In New, Upcoming YouTube Series

Image source: Suresh Raina Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.