Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Virat Kohli Birthday: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity's Wishes

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, who is often labelled as a modern-day great by cricket pundits, celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday in the UAE.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is known to be one to be a phenomenal performer with the bat, is also hailed by cricket pundits for his impeccable leadership across formats. He is known to share a great camaraderie with his fellow players and over the years, has established some great friendships. The superstar cricketer turned 32 on Thursday and he received birthday wishes from all corners of the world, including from the cricket fraternity. 

Virat Kohli Birthday: ICC celebrates Indian captain's birthday with a video of his special knock vs Australia

Virat Kohli Birthday: People from the cricket fraternity wish the cricketer on his special day

The batsman made his debut for the Indian team in the year 2008. Since then, he has shared the dressing room with several stalwarts of Indian cricket. Virat Kohli has built close relationships with many of those players over the years, irrespective of the generations. The Delhi-born cricketer is known to be very close with the likes of MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh and many more senior cricketers. Several Indian cricketers took to their social media accounts to send wishes for Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ | Big Bash League 2020-21 Schedule Till Dec 31 Released, Hurricanes Gain Home Advantage

Not just in Indian cricket, but Kohli has commanded respect globally with his top-notch batting skills. Known to be a tough nut to crack on the field, his work ethic and dedication towards his training has earned him appreciation from the admirers of the game. The 32-year-old has bailed the Indian team out of trouble umpteen times with his gutsy batting. 

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Anchor Nashpreet Kaur Names Virat Kohli's Ideal, Young Successor

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Bangalore just wins away from clinching their maiden championship

Virat Kohli and co. have had a sensational season so far in the cash-rich league. The Bangalore team had a flying start to their campaign, but somehow lost their way towards the end and had to deal with successive losses. The team finishing at fourth place would have given Kohli a sigh of relief as the team has made it to the playoffs after a long wait. 

ALSO READ | Cricketer Khawaja's Brother Jailed Over Fake Terror Plot

Bangalore and Hyderabad will battle it out at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. It is a must-win contest for both the sides and it is expected to be a thrilling encounter. Virat Kohli will be hopeful of his team pulling off a spectacular win against old nemesis Hyderabad. 

ALSO READ | David Warner To Show Table Tennis Skills, Bio-bubble Life In New, Upcoming YouTube Series

Image source: Suresh Raina Twitter 

 

 

 

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Mumbai vs Delhi Qualifier 1: Quinton de Kock 87 runs shy of landmark achievement this year

8 mins ago

Women's T20 Challenge Velocity vs Trailblazers live stream, pitch report, Sharjah weather

14 mins ago

ECS T10 Rome BUCC vs VCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report

21 mins ago

Shane Watson paid tribute by ICC for all-round exploits vs India in WT20 2012; watch video

25 mins ago

Virat Kohli's net worth post becoming India captain is set to blow your mind; details here

30 mins ago

Dream11 IPL 2020 anchor Nashpreet Kaur names Virat Kohli's ideal, young successor

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS