Virat Kohli Brushes Off Fan Who Breached Narendra Modi Stadium's Tight Security

The India vs England pink ball Test match went underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 24. Within two sessions of the day, the Indian batsmen made their way into the crease as the visitors were bundled out for just 112 in their first innings. Indian captain Virat Kohli, who scored 27 before getting out to Jack Leach, was greeted by an ardent supporter in the field after he breached the tight security deployed at the venue.

Fan breaches Narendra Modi Stadium security, GCA confirms investigation

Virat Kohli spotted an inbound Indian fan from far away and asked him to return. The fan in contention turned back, much to some loud cheers from the crowd. Interestingly, the ongoing series is being played with a strict bio-bubble in place in order to avoid players from getting contracted with the contagious coronavirus disease.

The breach in security will be investigated by the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), as reported by ANI. A GCA official stated that they will be looking into the matter and identify who the fan was. The official also confirmed that they will take the necessary action against the fan, considering the importance of “safety of everyone”.

India vs England live streaming details and updates

At the time of publishing, England reached 66-6 off 22 overs in their second innings. Axar Patel accounted for four of those wickets, to back up his six-fer from England’s first innings on Day 1. The visitors are currently leading the Indians by 33 runs. Earlier, the hosts were bundled out for 145 to gain a paltry 33-run lead over England.

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 3rd Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India vs England pink ball Test updates

1⃣0⃣th wicket of the match for @akshar2026! 👏👏



The local boy is on a roll as he scalps his 4⃣th wicket of the innings, dismissing Joe Root. 👍👍



England 5 down. @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia #PinkBallTest



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/9HjQB6TZyX pic.twitter.com/rBdtMUeKtj — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2021

Virat Kohli career stats

The Virat Kohli career stats in Test cricket make for a staggering read. Despite his dry run of centuries, the cricketer averages nearly 53 in Test matches. As of now, Kohli has aggregated 7,490 runs across 90 Tests with 27 tons and 25 half-centuries.

Image source: AP

