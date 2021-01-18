Virat Kohli sums up feeling of becoming a father with short & sweet update to Twitter bio

After numerous achievements as a cricketer, Virat Kohli welcomed a bundle of joy in his personal life too as he became a father for the first time. While the Indian Cricket Captain’s life might witness changes in the journey of fatherhood with wife Anushka Sharma, the first change that it brought out was in his Twitter bio. The bio seemed to convey his state of mind perfectly at the moment as he called himself a ‘proud husband and father.’

Virat Kohli updates Twitter bio

Fans of Virat Kolhi noticed the change on his Twitter profile days after welcoming his first child. The bio that read ‘proud husband and father’ also had a heart emoji.

The sweet update was much shorter than his previous Twitter bio which reportedly read as ‘The Official Twitter account of Virat Kohli, Indian cricketer, gamer, car loves soccer and an enthusiast.’

Fans expressed their joy on seeing the updated Twitter bio.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome baby girl

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11.

He made the announcement on social media:

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes," "Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," the star batsman wrote.

The star couple also made headlines for sending a message to the paparazzi urging them not to click their pictures and help them protect her.

“Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support,“ their message read.

The couple added, “While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

