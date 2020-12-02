Virat Kohli Dismissed By Josh Hazlewood In 4 Consecutive ODIs In 2020; Watch Video

Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 63 runs from 78 balls as the ‘Men in Blue’ posted 302-5 against Australia in the dead-rubber at Canberra’s Manuka Oval. His innings was cut short by Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who claimed the prolific batsman for the fourth time in a row in ODIs. Earlier, Hazlewood also accounted for the wicket of Virat Kohli in the first two ODIs of the ongoing India vs Australia series Down Under. On top of it, the 29-year-old speedster claimed the Indian captain at Bengaluru in January this year.

Josh Hazlewood brings Virat Kohli’s downfall in India vs Australia 3rd ODI, watch video

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli’s unholy streak against Josh Hazlewood continues

The Indian team lost the opening two matches to concede the ongoing ODI series to the hosts with a game to spare. Premier Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood claimed the wicket of World No. 1 ranked ODI batsman Virat Kohli on all three occasions. Moreover, the speedster also cleaned up the Indian captain in the series-deciding third ODI at Bengaluru on January 19 this year.

Josh Hazlewood’s all four dismissals of Virat Kohli in 2020, watch video

Despite Josh Hazlewood’s recent run of success against Virat Kohli in ODIs this year, the Indian captain has still managed to plunder runs at will. In the aforementioned four innings, the right-handed batsman registered three half-centuries and scored 252 runs in all at an average of 63.

Virat Kohli records and 12,000 ODI runs achievement

The Virat Kohli records in ODI cricket makes for a staggering read. Through his most-recent 63-run knock, the cricketer slammed his 60th ODI fifty. When he scored his 23rd run, the batting icon also breached the 12,000-run mark in ODIs, thus becoming the quickest in the world to do so in terms of innings (242). Kohli now has 12,040 runs across 251 ODIs and he scored his runs at an average of 59.31.

Virat Kohli 12000 ODI runs achievement unlocked

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live updates

In pursuit of India's 302-5, Australia reached 269-7 after 44.4 overs. Ashton Agar was batting at the crease and he was joined by newly-arrived Sean Abbott. The hosts required another 34 runs from 32 balls to manufacture an unlikely win and a 3-0 series sweep.

