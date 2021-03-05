Will IPL 2021 Final Be Preponed To Accomodate ICC World Test Championship Final?

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) auction took place just a couple of weeks back and now all eyes will be fixed on the IPL 2021 schedule. The IPL dates are yet to be announced and recently it was reported that the BCCI will come up with some key IPL 2021 updates through an upcoming Governing Council meeting.

IPL 2021 final dates could be shifted

Earlier, InsideSport had reported that the IPL Governing Council meeting will be conducted sometime in the first week of March where the decision will be taken regarding the IPL 2021 venue and IPL dates. However, the same website has now reported that the IPL 2021 finals date could be preponed due to ICC World Test Championship finals. The WTC Finals will be played on June 18.

The report further stated that IPL officials are now thinking to finish the IPL 2021 finals by May 30 instead of the earlier planned June 6 date. India are likely to advance to the finals of ICC World Test Championships if they manage to pocket the Test series against England. The report further stated that if the IPL 2021 final does take place on June 6, then it will be difficult for the Indian team to acclimatize to the Test format in a very short duration. Moreover, to comply with the current Covid-19 norms in UK, India will have to reach the UK at-least 7-8 days in advance.

A BCCI official, while speaking to the website, said that currently lots of ifs and buts are around the IPL dates and schedule. The board will have to take many things into consideration before zeroing down on the final dates for the IPL 2021. And the WTC finals is one of them.

India vs England 4th Test: England in the driver's seat on Day 2

With a spot in the ICC World Test Championship finals at stake both India and England are currently battling it out in India vs England 4th Test currently underway at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli and co are currently at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings and need to avoid defeat in the final Test versus England to take their rightful place in the World Test Championship final where New Zealand will await them. New Zealand are currently second in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

At the time of writing this report, England are currently having their noses in front, having picked up 6 Indian wickets so far. After being bowled out for 205, England bowlers have helped their side make a comeback on Day 2, leaving India struggling at 196/6. James Anderson, Ben Stokes and left-arm spinner Jack Leach have all picked up 2 wickets apiece. Rohit Sharma fell one short of his half-century after he was trapped LBW by Stokes. India skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed by the same bowler for a duck.

Image: IPL /BCCI / Twitter

