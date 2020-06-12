Although cricket matches have been put on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Indian cricketers are still finding a way to make headlines for varying reasons. Indian skipper and RCB icon Virat Kohli was trending earlier on Friday after completing 10 years since making his T20I debut for the Indian national team back in 2010. Fans in the country and around the globe started flooding Twitter with various hashtags in order to congratulate Kohli and this particular #10YearsofKingKohliinT20Is immediately got trending. Here is a look at Virat Kohli's T20I journey and Virat Kohli T20I runs record since making his debut in 2010.

Virat Kohli finishes 10 years in T20I cricket, fans start #10YearsofKingKohliinT20Is trend

Virat Kohli made his T20I debut for India in 2010 against Zimbabwe at Harare. The Indian youngster remained not out on 26 off 21 balls as India beat Zimbabwe by a six-wicket margin with 30 balls still left to play. Since then, Kohli has gone from strength-to-strength in the T20I format having represented India at 2012, 2014 and 2016 ICC T20 World Cups. However, Virat Kohli is yet to win a T20 World Cup with the national team. A small negative (for Virat Kohli's high standards at least) is that Kohli is yet to score an international century in the T20I format but has done so in the Indian Premier League with RCB. If the T20 World Cup does take place in Australia later this year, Virat Kohli could well aim to break that century drought in the competition.

Virat Kohli T20I runs so far

Virat Kohli has represented India in a total of 82 matches since making his debut in 2010. The Indian icon has gone on to score 2794 runs with an average of 50.80. 2014, when India made the finals of the T20 World Cup was one of the best years for Kohli in the shortest format of the game. India made the finals that year but failed to beat Sri Lanka. However, the champion Indian batsman put in a stellar performance over the course of the tournament.

Virat Kohli scored 242 runs in five matches at an average of 121, including innings of 36 not out against Pakistan. His most memorable innings from the competition was the match-winning knock of 72* against South Africa in the semis.

Fans start celebrating Virat Kohli's T20 career in the build-up to T20 World Cup

Virat kohli all 76 T20I sixes in a single video 🔥🔥#10yearsofKingKohliinT20Is @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/sLoXg3Fui5 — Team Virat (@TeamViratOfl) June 11, 2020

ICC working on T20 World Cup contingency plans

The ICC Board will continue to explore possible contingency plans regarding the 2020 men's @T20WorldCup and the 2021 women's @cricketworldcup until next month.



Planning will continue for both tournaments to run as scheduled. — ICC (@ICC) June 10, 2020

