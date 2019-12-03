Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Sweet Wedding Wishes For Manish Pandey Win Hearts

Karnataka captain Manish Pandey tied the knot with Tamil film actor Ashrita Shetty on Monday and Twitter was flooded with wishes for the couple. A lot of Pandey's India teammates took to Twitter to wish the 30-year-old as well. Pandey led Karnataka to their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory in a row on Sunday. Among the many wishes that Manish Pandey received, two came from two of the biggest superstars of the modern game, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, which caught the attention of fans. One wish even came from the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pandey's IPL franchise who retained him ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction. Have a look.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead wishes for Manish Pandey on Twitter

Congratulations Pandey ji. Wish you both a lifetime of beautiful moments and happiness. God bless you both 😇🙏@im_manishpandey — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 3, 2019

Wish you both all the happiness in the world. Trust me this will be your best innings 😉 @im_manishpandey pic.twitter.com/8T2kZNOEeM — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 2, 2019

Congratulations on the start of your new innings @im_manishpandey 😉

Best wishes! — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) December 2, 2019

Manish Pandey helps his team capture the T20 trophy

Leading Karnataka in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019/20, Pandey's side was asked to bat first after TN's Dinesh Karthik won the toss and chose to bowl first. After openers Lokesh Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal fell, Mayank Agarwal got out for a duck and Pandey added stability to his team's innings - remaining unbeaten on 60 and helping them get to a defendable total of 180. While his team defended the total, Pandey took two catches and effected the run out of the dangerous Vijay Shankar, which led his team to a victory by a narrow margin of a run. Pandey will now play for India in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

