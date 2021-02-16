Virat Kohli Has Epic Reaction To Ishant Sharma's Boundary Off Moeen Ali: WATCH

Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 62 on a rabid Chennai surface on Day 3 of the second Test match against England. He was ably assisted by all-rounder R Ashwin, who top-scored for his side with a chanceless 106. While Ashwin cracked a sublime ton, it was a particular Ishant Sharma shot for a boundary that got Virat Kohli delighted with much excitement in the dressing room.

Also Read | David Warner Trolls Huge Long-time IPL Rival On Social Media, Fans Left In Splits

Ishant Sharma steps down the wicket, Virat Kohli stands up in the dressing room

Indian speedster Ishant Sharma arrived at the crease at 210-8. He formed a crucial 27-run stand with R Ashwin, even though Sharma himself scored just seven of them. He struck one boundary during his knock when he stepped down the wicket to dispatch Moeen Ali towards the deep mid-wicket region.

Interestingly, Ishant Sharma’s boundary got Virat Kohli standing up and applauding with cheers from the dressing room. Kohli’s epic reaction was captured and even shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official website. Here is a look at the moment when the Indian captain cheered for an Ishant Sharma boundary with much ecstasy.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2021: RCB Team Prediction, Virat Kohli And Co.'s Roster And Purse Available

India vs England 2nd Test live updates

India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test of the 4-match series. Indian spinner Axar Patel took five wickets on debut while Kuldeep Yadav picked up 2 wickets to wrap up the proceedings early on Day 4. R Ashwin starred not just with the bat, but also contributed with another 2 wickets in the second innings.

Kuldeep Yadav with his first wicket of the game.



Foakes departs at the stroke of lunch.#TeamIndia need 3 wickets to win the 2nd Test.



Scorecard - https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/h3AToQDVdG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

Also Read | Rohit Sharma's 150 That Resurrected India After Shubman Gill's Duck: WATCH

India vs England live streaming

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also Read | Steve Smith Makes Strong Statement Before IPL Auction, Fans Urge Teams To Pick Him: WATCH

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.