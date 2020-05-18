Virat Kohli Recalls 2 Major Incidents Of His Late Father Living Up To Principles

In a recent chat with Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, Team India captain Virat Kohli spoke about his father's death and how it changed him as a cricketer and a person. Virat Kohli father Prem died due to a cardiac arrest when Kohli was playing for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy match and Kohli scored a crucial 90 against Karnataka a day after his father's death. After getting out, the Team India skipper went directly to the funeral and reveals how he lived his father's dream.

Virat Kohli father: Virat Kohli recalls an incident when his father refused to pay a bribe for his selection

Virat Kohli, in a chat with Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri on his Instagram Live chat show Eleven on Ten, spoke about the time when his father refused to pay a 'little extra' for his selection. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain said that in Delhi, sometimes things happen which are not fair and he was omitted from the state team despite making the criteria. An official told Virat Kohli's father than his son had the merit to be selected but had to pay a bribe in order to confirm his selection.

Prem Kohli refused and added that Virat's selection should be purely on merit and he will never pay anything for it. While the Team India skipper reveals he was broken and he cried a lot after the incident, he realised that he had to be extraordinary in order to be selected. Virat Kohli adds that his father showed him the right way through actions and not just by mere words.

Virat Kohli father: India captain reveals his father's death motivated him further to pursue his cricket dream

Virat Kohli added that his father's death made him more focused on his path and motivated to fulfil his cricketing dream. The RCB skipper adds that the death of his father made him realise that he had to make something more of his life. The Team India mainstay revealed that he gets emotional when he thinks about him and believes it would have been nice to give him a peaceful, retired life he deserved. Kohli had earlier spoken about his 90 against Karnataka and said that his mindset towards the game changed and he had only one thing on his mind, i.e. to play for the country and live that dream for his father.

Virat Kohli house and Virat Kohli net worth

Virat Kohli is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world and boats of massive endorsement deals with major brands like Puma, MRF, Colgate, Gilette, Manyavar and Mobile Premier League. In 2014, Virat Kohli and Anjana Reddy's Universal Sportsbiz (USPL) launched a youth fashion brand WROGN. According to multiple reports, Virat Kohli's net worth can be estimated at around ₹900 crore.

The RCB skipper bags ₹17 crore from his IPL contract, while he earns ₹7 crore from his Grade A+ BCCI contract per year. The Team India skipper lives with wife Anushka Sharma at their house in the posh area of Worli in Mumbai, which the Indian ace reportedly bought for a whopping ₹34 crore in 2016. The Virat Kohli house is known to have a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea and boasts of a royal living room, spa-like bathroom, other bedrooms, gym area, kitchen, kids room and staff quarters according to Stars Unfolded.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.