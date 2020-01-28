Virat Kohli's Inspiring Caption In Latest Fitness Video On Instagram Floors Fans

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is an active ambassador of a healthy lifestyle and often shares his workouts on social media. As he leads Team India in the five-match T20I series that is currently underway in New Zealand, Kohli shared a video from his workout that left fans motivated yet again. Here is the video.

Virat Kohli lauded by Harbhajan Singh for latest fitness video

The videos which showed Kohli doing a box jump and some weighted leg raises was captioned "Putting in the work shouldn't be a choice, it should be a requirement to get better. #keeppushingyourself". The caption is very much in line with the values that the Indian captain embodies and the motivating caption will surely push his fans to go beyond their limitations.

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram to comment 'Wah' (Wonderful) on Kohli's post. The bowler has credited Kohli for making India a hard team to beat due to a fitness culture created in the side by him. A day earlier, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant posted a similar video on Instagram, gaining a lot of support for it.

NZ vs IND: Must-win encounter for New Zealand

The first two T20 Internationals of the New Zealand vs India 2020 series were surprisingly one-sided when it came to Team India's performance. Virat Kohli's men put forward a very strong performance in both matches with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer leading the Indian batting lineup from the front. Rahul will probably continue as the team's wicketkeeper ahead of Rishabh Pant. While the small size of the Auckland ground came under fire by a lot of experts, the next match of the series will be played at Hamilton. The match will be played on Wednesday, January 29. The match will begin at 12:20 PM IST.

Here are the playing XIs that both teams played in the last match:

India:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand:

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Siefert (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, and Hamish Bennett.

