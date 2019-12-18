IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Legends As He Makes His 400th International Appearance

Virat Kohli and records go hand-in-hand these days. The Indian skipper seems to make a record in every game he plays. When Kohli stepped in to play the second ODI against West Indies at Visakhapatnam, he became only the eighth Indian to make 400 international appearances in history. The best batsman of the modern era (arguably) has featured for India in 241 ODIs, 84 Tests and 75 T20Is. Other Indians who reached the milestone before Kohli are: Sachin Tendulkar (664), MS Dhoni (538), Rahul Dravid (509), Mohammad Azharuddin (433), Sourav Ganguly (424), Anil Kumble (403) and Yuvraj Singh (402).

Virat Kohli joins some greats of the game:

The 31-year-old made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008. Virat Kohli is only the 33rd player in history to reach the 400-match mark. The 'God of Cricket' - Sachin Tendulkar - has made the highest number of international appearances. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (652), Kumar Sangakkara (594), Sanath Jayasuriya (586) and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (560) are next to Sachin Tendulkar to make the most number of international appearances.

Innings Break!



An absolute run fest here in Visakhapatnam as #TeamIndia post a mammoth total of 387/5 on the board, courtesy batting fireworks by Rohit (159), Rahul (102), Shreyas (53), Rishabh (39).#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/rDgLwizYH4 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019

Virat Kohli and co. will hope to win the second ODI against Windies to keep their chances of winning the series alive. Shimron Hetmyer-inspired Windies successfully chased a total of 287 runs in the first ODI which was played at MA Chidambaram Stadium. If India manage to clinch the match on December 18, 2019, then the decider of the series will be played in Cuttack on December 22, 2019.

If Virat Kohli is Cristiano Ronaldo, then cricket's Lionel Messi is ____________ pic.twitter.com/ZqhJLNfIQa — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 16, 2019

