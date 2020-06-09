Virat Kohli Very 'clever' In Using Body Language And Verbals To His Favour: Matthew Wade

Australia's wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade has decided against sledging Team India players in the upcoming Test series on home soil later this year. India is all set to visit 'Down Under' later this year and play four Test matches against the hosts. Although there is no confirmation over whether the series will go ahead as scheduled, Cricket Australia have already announced the schedule.

Matthew Wade on sledging Virat Kohli and Team India players

Back in 2017 when Australia visited India, Matthew Wade had a verbal duel with Ravindra Jadeja, but this time the 32-year-old had decided against getting into any verbal duals. While talking to reporters on a video call, Wade said that Team India are a tough team and they use sledging to their advantage very well.

Should Australia engage India in the on-field verbals? @MatthewWade13 says he'll be staying away from it! pic.twitter.com/vaeQKUk3mJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 9, 2020

Talking about Virat Kohli, Wade said that the Indian captain is very clever with the way he uses his words or his body language. He said that he doesn’t really want to engage too much into that. Talking about sledging against the current Indian team, Matthew Wade said that Virat Kohli and co. thrive off that energy that comes between two players and they’re as good at doing that as anyone in the world at the moment.

Tim Paine opens up on sledging incident with Virat Kohli

In the recently released documentary series on Australian cricket 'The Test', Tim Paine spoke about the on-field sledging incident that had taken place between him and Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the second Test at the WACA Ground in Perth in December 2018. Tim Paine said Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant tried to rile him up by calling him a ‘part-time captain’ and that he tried to get back at Kohli by telling him he was not the great player that he thought he was.

Tim Paine, Aaron Finch hit back at Michael Clarke over Virat Kohli incident

Australian Test captain Tim Paine and limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch recently hit out at former skipper Michael Clarke over his comment that Australian cricketers have stopped sledging Indian players in order to bag lucrative deals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Tim Paine said that he is not sure if someone went easy on Virat Kohli at any point. He further said in the interview that their plan was not to provoke any altercation because they believed it was when Virat Kohli plays at his absolute best.

On the other hand, Aaron Finch while talking to Sports Tak said that the Australian players were obviously not being nice to impress because they wanted an IPL contract. He also said that that the series was played in the right spirit but it was very tough. He also expressed his amazement at the claims saying he is not sure where all of was coming from.

