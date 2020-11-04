Which Cricketer Has Played The Maximum Number Of IPL Matches? IPL Facts And Stats Latest

The league stage of the Dream11 IPL 2020 ended on Tuesday, with Hyderabad defeating defending champions Mumbai comfortably to book their place in the playoffs. Mumbai finished at the top of the table, setting up a Qualifier 1 clash with Delhi in the IPL 2020 playoffs. Hyderabad will face off against Bangalore in the Eliminator after their fourth-placed finish. Ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs, here's a look at some of the all-time stats in the tournament's history.

IPL stats: Which cricketer has played the maximum number of IPL matches?

Suresh Raina topped the charts for most appearances over the years, with the left-hander playing in all of Chennai's matches in the tournament except one. However, the former Team India star withdrew from the Dream11 IPL 2020, meaning that his stay at the top ended, making room for fellow teammate MS Dhoni to lead the pack.

The Chennai skipper is so far the only player to have played in 200 IPL games and has featured for the Men in Yellow in a staggering 204 games. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to break the 200-match barrier this season as well unless the 33-year-old misses out on a game in the playoffs due to injury.

The Team India opener has featured in 198 games, followed by Dinesh Karthik at 196. The former Kolkata skipper has played for a host of teams over the years and has been one of the most consistent wicket-keepers in the tournament. Bangalore and Team India skipper Virat Kohli has played 191 IPL matches so far. Here's a look at the top 5 appearance makers:

MS Dhoni- 204 (Chennai, Pune) Rohit Sharma- 198 (Deccan, Mumbai) Dinesh Karthik- 196 (Mumbai, Kolkata, Gujarat, Bangalore, Delhi, Punjab) Suresh Raina- 193 (Chennai, Gujarat) Virat Kohli- 191 (Bangalore)

IPL stats: Top run-getters

Virat Kohli has extended his lead at the top of this list, with Suresh Riana again missing out due to his lack of involvement in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Bangalore skipper has aggregated a staggering 5,872 runs, 500 more than the next best Raina, who accumulated 5,368 before this season.

Hyderabad skipper David Warner is at third, having breached the 500-run mark for the past six seasons he's played in. The Australian southpaw has 5,235 rus to his name in 140 matches and is followed by Rohit Sharma, who is fourth with 5,162 runs under his belt. Delhi star Shikhar Dhawan is at fifth, with 5,104 in 173 games.

Virat Kohli: 5872 (Bangalore) Suresh Raina: 5368 (Chennai, Gujarat) David Warner: 5235 (Delhi, Hyderabad) Rohit Sharma: 5162 (Deccan, Mumbai) Shikhar Dhawan: 5104 (Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad)

IPL stats: Top wicket-takers

Mumbai legend Lasith Malinga is atop this list despite opting out of Dream11 IPL 2020. The Sri Lankan ace has 170 wickets in just 122 games and is just ahead of Amit Mishra, who has 160 wickets in 150 games. Fellow leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is at third with 156 wickets, followed by his Chennai teammate Dwayne Bravo. The former West Indian captain has 153 wickets in the IPL, just three more than Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Lasith Malinga: 170 (Mumbai) Amit Mishra: 160 (Delhi, Hyderabad) Piyush Chawla: 156 (Punjab, Kolkata, Chennai) Dwayne Bravo: 153 (Mumbai, Chennai, Gujarat) Harbhajan Singh: 150 (Mumbai, Chennai)

