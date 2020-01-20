Virat Kohli Reacts To Own Diving Catch In 3rd ODI On Twitter After 'cheetah' Comparisons

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli starred as India clinched the 3-match ODI series against Australia with a comprehensive win in the final game by 7 wickets in Bengaluru on Sunday. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were the architects of the win for the Men in Blue in the 287-run chase. This completes yet another series win for India in the 2019-2020 home season after being 0-1 down against a visiting side.
Earlier, Australia had posted a testing total of 286 for the Indian team. The visitors got off to a poor start as they lost David Warner early for just 3. A mix-up between skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith bought an end to the former's stay at the crease. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne started building the innings and soon stitched a 100-run partnership with the latter bringing up his maiden ODI fifty.
Both the batsmen were looking dangerous and that's when Indian captain Virat Kohli produced a moment of magic. Marnus Labuschagne went for an expensive drive off Ravindra Jadeja and connected it well. But a diving Kohli managed to grab a stunning catch at cover to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 54.
A fan posted a picture of Virat Kohli's catch and spotted a unique thing. When Virat Kohli dived, his shadow formed was like a running cheetah.
The Body Shape Of VIRAT KOHLI created a shadow of running *CHEETAH* 🐆 ! #SuperV 🔥 #ViratKohli #KingKohli #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/teoEefeCuE— V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) January 19, 2020
The logo of the renowned brand Puma, which is endorsed by Virat Kohli, also has a similar logo and that's why the official twitter handle of Puma Cricket retweeted the post and captioned it that a wild cat cannot be tamed.
Can't tame a wild cat🐾 @imVkohli #PlaytoSlay #INDvsAUS #KingKohli https://t.co/Eqz64Yjd68— PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) January 19, 2020
Virat Kohli was quick to react to Puma Cricket's Tweet with a three fisted hand sign emoji.
👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/ot4qLbfkvM— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 20, 2020
