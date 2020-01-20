Virat Kohli Reacts To Own Diving Catch In 3rd ODI On Twitter After 'cheetah' Comparisons

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli starred as India clinched the 3-match ODI series against Australia with a comprehensive win in the final game by 7 wickets in Bengaluru on Sunday. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were the architects of the win for the Men in Blue in the 287-run chase. This completes yet another series win for India in the 2019-2020 home season after being 0-1 down against a visiting side.

Earlier, Australia had posted a testing total of 286 for the Indian team. The visitors got off to a poor start as they lost David Warner early for just 3. A mix-up between skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith bought an end to the former's stay at the crease. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne started building the innings and soon stitched a 100-run partnership with the latter bringing up his maiden ODI fifty.

Both the batsmen were looking dangerous and that's when Indian captain Virat Kohli produced a moment of magic. Marnus Labuschagne went for an expensive drive off Ravindra Jadeja and connected it well. But a diving Kohli managed to grab a stunning catch at cover to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 54.

A fan posted a picture of Virat Kohli's catch and spotted a unique thing. When Virat Kohli dived, his shadow formed was like a running cheetah.

Ind vs Aus: Here's a look at the tweet

The logo of the renowned brand Puma, which is endorsed by Virat Kohli, also has a similar logo and that's why the official twitter handle of Puma Cricket retweeted the post and captioned it that a wild cat cannot be tamed.

Ind vs Aus: Puma Cricket's Tweet for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was quick to react to Puma Cricket's Tweet with a three fisted hand sign emoji.

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli reacts to his stunning grab

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM