Virat Kohli Reacts To Own Diving Catch In 3rd ODI On Twitter After 'cheetah' Comparisons

Cricket News

Virat Kohli, who took a sensational catch in the third ODI against Australia to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 54, has reacted to his grab. Read to know more.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli starred as India clinched the 3-match ODI series against Australia with a comprehensive win in the final game by 7 wickets in Bengaluru on Sunday. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were the architects of the win for the Men in Blue in the 287-run chase. This completes yet another series win for India in the 2019-2020 home season after being 0-1 down against a visiting side.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS: Matthew Hayden lashes out at Steve Smith for running out Aaron Finch

Earlier, Australia had posted a testing total of 286 for the Indian team. The visitors got off to a poor start as they lost David Warner early for just 3. A mix-up between skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith bought an end to the former's stay at the crease. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne started building the innings and soon stitched a 100-run partnership with the latter bringing up his maiden ODI fifty. 

Both the batsmen were looking dangerous and that's when Indian captain Virat Kohli produced a moment of magic. Marnus Labuschagne went for an expensive drive off Ravindra Jadeja and connected it well. But a diving Kohli managed to grab a stunning catch at cover to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 54.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma opens up about his secret of hitting sixes on 'Chahal TV'

A fan posted a picture of Virat Kohli's catch and spotted a unique thing. When Virat Kohli dived, his shadow formed was like a running cheetah.

Ind vs Aus: Here's a look at the tweet

The logo of the renowned brand Puma, which is endorsed by Virat Kohli, also has a similar logo and that's why the official twitter handle of Puma Cricket retweeted the post and captioned it that a wild cat cannot be tamed.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Rohit Sharma's six wins hearts

Ind vs Aus: Puma Cricket's Tweet for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was quick to react to Puma Cricket's Tweet with a three fisted hand sign emoji.

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli reacts to his stunning grab

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli nears golden century of 50+ scores in ODIs ahead of Ind vs Aus Bengaluru game

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM

Published:
