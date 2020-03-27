Virat Kohli Smashes 82* In ICC World T20 Match Vs Australia On Mar 27, 2016, Watch Video

March 27, 2020 marks the four-year anniversary of Virat Kohli's fascinating assault on Australia that led India to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli stats for this edition of the T20 World Cup were 273 runs in five matches with a high score of 89*. India proceeded to face West Indies in the semi-final in which the visitors won and ended up lifting their second T20 World Cup title by defeating England in the final in Kolkata

Virat Kohli plays masterclass at Mohali, takes India through

Virat Kohli stats in 2016 very clearly started suggesting that the flamboyant batsman was turning into a chase master for Team India. In that Super 10 match, India faced Australia at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali and the Australians batted first. India had to get 161 to win the game and opener Shikhar Dhawan could only make 13 off 12 balls before he was sent back by Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Virat Kohli walked in to bat on the last ball of the fourth over and took the match away from the Australians. Virat Kohli stats for that match showed him score 82* runs off just 51 balls. He hit nine fours and two sixes in this innings. India ended up winning the match with six wickets to go with five balls to spare. Here are the full highlights.

Virat Kohli stats

Virat Kohli has been one of the few batsmen to have incredible statistics across all formats and the batsman still maintains an average of 50+ throughout all the formats that he plays. Virat Kohli stats for T20I cricket show him as the biggest T20I run-scorer of all time. In 82 matches, Kohli has scored 2794 runs. His high score of 94* came against West Indies, last December.

IPL 2020: Will RCB team 2020 finally open their IPL account?

The RCB management has continued to show great faith in Virat Kohli as the Indian skipper will continue to captain the RCB Team 2020. Making some big purchases like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris, RCB looked ready for IPL 2020 until the BCCI had the IPL postponed over fears around COVID-19. The BCCI will now take a count on the fate of the tournament after assessing the situation around the pandemic in the country.

