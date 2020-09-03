Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Cricketers' Birthday Wishes For Mohammad Shami

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami made his international debut in 2013 as a 23-year old. Seven years into his journey with Indian cricket, the right-arm fast bowler has turned out to be a genuine match-winner with the ball and together with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma, forms one of the most potent pace attacks in the world. He turned 30 on Thursday, September 3. To commemorate the 30th Mohammad Shami birthday, here is a look at some of the wishes posted by his Team India colleagues on their social media accounts.

IPL 2020: IPL celebrates 30th Mohammad Shami birthday with throwback video

Birthday wishes to @lionsdenkxip pacer @MdShami11. 👏🎂



Let's celebrate his special day revisiting his 3⃣-wicket haul in IPL 2019.#Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 3, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Talks About Stepping Onto Cricket Field After A Long Break

Mohammad Shami birthday: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma among others wish their teammate

Several of Mohammad Shami’s national teammates like Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma among others extended their birthday wishes on social media. While Indian captain and batting icon Virat Kohli light-heartedly wished Shami with a caption: “Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke” (Translation: Keep working and bowling in full flow), his bowling partner simply wished his teammate “Have a great day and the best year ahead”. Apart from Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma, his other Indian teammates like Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan also posted their wishes on the 30th Mohammad Shami birthday.

Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke 🤝😃 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 3, 2020

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @MdShami11! 🎉

Have a great day and the best year ahead! 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/95ZpKgqS9z — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 3, 2020

Also Read | As IPL 2020 Nears, RCB Skipper Virat Kohli And Co. Sweat It Out In Dubai

Happy Birthday @MdShami11 . Have a good one brother, see you the field soon! pic.twitter.com/NF5uqj9Hb6 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) September 3, 2020

Also Read | Sumit Nagal Thanks Virat Kohli After First-round Men's Singles Win At US Open 2020

Mohammad Shami in KXIP squad for IPL 2020 season

Mohammad Shami is now slated to represent the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The pacer was among the KXIP retained cricketers during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window and will now play under the leadership of KL Rahul. Apart from reuniting with Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Shami will also be joined by several newcomers to the KXIP line-up like Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi among others. While the tournament is currently on course to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), here is a look at the entire KXIP squad for IPL 2020 season:

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel and Sheldon Cottrell.

KXIP wishes on 30th Mohammad Shami birthday

👑 @MdShami11 of House KXIP, the First of his Name, and the Breaker of the Stumps.



#HappyBirthday #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/MS7D31LEgJ — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 2, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli-led RCB Name Indian Brand As New Official 'mask Partner'

Image credits: BCCI Twitter