Virat Kohli Takes Up Hardik Pandya's 'fly Push Ups' Challenge, Adds A 'little' Twist

Taking Hardik Pandya's fly push-ups to an extreme level, India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday posted a video on social media doing the same exercise. During the lockdown, brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal have kept themselves busy by engaging in a series of exercises and drills to keep themselves fit. Hardik Pandya's latest challenge to this brother was a jump-pushup challenge as he shared a video of the drill on social media and urged his brother to follow suit.

Kohli, who is known to be a fitness fanatic, took to Twitter and posted a similar exercise, but by adding a clap to it. "Hey @hardikpandya7 loved your fly push ups. Here's adding a little clap to it," Kohli captioned the tweet. Have a look -

Hey H @hardikpandya7 loved your fly push ups 💪😎. Here's adding a little clap to it 😉. pic.twitter.com/9h7RiigNSc — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2020

Hardik Pandya's fitness challenge

The coronavirus pandemic seems to have no effect on India's premium all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, as he remains hell-bent on improving & maintaining his fitness even as normalcy slowly creeps back. Hardik Pandya's international comeback was stalled by the outbreak of COVID following which India's series with South Africa was called off. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who was out with a back injury, made an impressive comeback on the field in the DY Patil T20 tournament in which he set the scoreboard on fire with quickfire knocks and deadly strikes.

