WATCH: Rishabh Pant Winds Up To Hit Cotterell Out Of The Park, Loses His Bat

Rishabh Pant finally managed to make his bat do the talking in the 2nd T20I against West Indies at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Pant, who has been struggling with the bat for a long time made it matter for the Men In Blue as they reached a competitive total. However, there was one moment that stood out during his cameo, and it's not something he'd want to dwell on too much.

Rishabh Pant's flying bat

This happened in the final over of the Indian innings which was bowled by Sheldon Cotterell. On the very first delivery, the big man bowled a slower delivery and Pant decided to hit him out of the park. Unfortunately for the youngster, not only did he fail to make contact with the ball but the bat ended up flying out of his hands and it landed near square leg. Meanwhile, the square leg umpire came forward, picked up the bat and handed it back to the youngster. Pant in the meanwhile had also signaled for a new bat. This was not the first instance when the bat had flown out of the southpaw's hands. A similar incident had happened during India's World Cup 2019 league stage encounter against England earlier this year as well. The video was posted by the Board of Control or Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Pant's cameo helps India post 170/7

After losing Virat Kohli's wicket at a crucial juncture, Rishabh Pant took the responsibility of anchoring the Indian innings. At the same time, he was also running out of partners at the other end. He scored a 22-ball 33 at a strike rate of 150 which included three boundaries and a maximum as India posted a competitive total of 170/7 in their 20 overs. Shivam Dube top-scored for India with a 30-ball 54 at a strike rate of 180. This was also Dube's maiden T20I half-century.

