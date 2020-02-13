Virat Kohli Tweets In Shock After RCB's Social Media Blackout Amidst Rebranding Rumours

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) social media handles (Instagram and Twitter) deleted all the content from their feeds on Wednesday. Fans, as well as players, were curious about RCB's decision to make such a major move. This led to all sorts of speculations which led to fans believing that the team was going through a major overhaul.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra tips Virat Kohli's RCB to become first-time champions

According to sources, Royal Challengers Bangalore are renovating their overall jersey, logo and motto. Sources state that the new avatar of the team will be unveiled on February 16. Reportedly, the iconic name of the franchise is also going to be modified. According to some reports, RCB's name to be changed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the original Royal Challengers Bangalore.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Virat Kohli: KXIP star Sarfaraz Khan explains the reason why RCB released him

RCB's main players like AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal were left baffled with RCB's move. On Wednesday, they had taken to Twitter to seek answers for RCB's decision to delete everything from its social media handles. Now, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has also taken to Twitter, saying he was utterly surprised with the turn of events on social media. In a cheeky manner, Virat Kohli also said that the franchise should have informed him before deleting the posts

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's latest tweet

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: From Virat Kohli to Devdutt Padikal; Salaries of RCB players

The rebranding of a team, at least in the IPL, has worked as a way to rejuvenate the team and breath some new life into it. Till now, every team that has rebranded has ended up creating a better season record in one way or another. Last year, Delhi Capitals rebranded themselves and subsequently made it to the playoffs. Virat Kohli's men may need that boost too as the team has performed miserably despite having prolific names in the squad. Since their runners-up performance in 2016, RCB has languished at the bottom of the table and has usually been the first team to be out of the playoffs race.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli shares epic transformation story, Kevin Pietersen jokingly reminisces RCB days

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM