Virender Sehwag Slams Injured Rohit Sharma For Opting To Be In Dugout Than On 'bedrest'

The India squad for Australia tour that is set to get underway next month was announced on Monday, October 26. Notably, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was left out of the Indian squad due to a hamstring injury and was replaced by KL Rahul, who will now be Virat Kohli's deputy in ODIs, as well as, T20Is. After the squad was announced, it was revealed that the BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the fitness of Rohit Sharma before taking a final call.

Virender Sehwag questions Rohit Sharma's presence in the stadium

Rohit suffered an injury during the nail-biting league clash against Punjab on October 18 and since then, he hasn't featured for Mumbai. There hasn't been any update by the franchise about the extent of the Rohit Sharma injury or any confirmation of his return. However, just hours after being rested from the Indian squad, the veteran opener was seen training in the nets which gave birth to a lot of chaos. Now, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has expressed his amazement over how the entire incident has panned out.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said that there is no update about the Rohit Sharma injury and added that the media should ask questions to seek some clarity on the issue. The former Indian opener criticised Rohit's presence in the stadium, saying that if he is unwell, then he should be on bed rest to recover as soon as possible. Notably, Rohit Sharma was in the stadium during both of Mumbai's matches after he got injured.

Sehwag also opined that the franchise should give a statement about the nature of the Rohit Sharma injury. He stated that a video was shared by Mumbai franchise of him practising, which clearly shows he is trying to get back to fitness but there needs to be a statement. Sehwag reckoned that these days you don’t even need a statement as everyone has a social media handle where they can just put a line about their condition.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will finish the league phase by topping the Dream11 IPL points table. They are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs and will play the winners of the Delhi vs Bangalore match in Qualifier 1. Mumbai have 18 points to their name currently and they will take on Hyderabad in the last match of league phase on Tuesday, November 3 in Sharjah.

SOURCE: VIRENDER SEHWAG INSTAGRAM

