Virat Kohli And Yuvraj Singh's 4 Surprising Similarities Beyond The Cricket Field

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and present captain Virat Kohli are known for sharing a virtuous friendship and mutual respect for each other. Kohli, who made his international debut besides an experienced Yuvraj Singh in 2008, has nothing but words of admiration for the senior cricketer. Both players were crucial members of India’s victorious 2011 World Cup line-up where Singh was even adjudged as ‘Player of the Tournament’.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh: Their life beyond cricket

Both Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh represented Team India together until the latter’s final international appearance in 2017. Moreover, the two cricketers also took field for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2014 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both players are known for their passionate love towards the game and for wearing their hearts on the sleeve while representing their nation. While there’s a lot to compare the two champion cricketers, both of them also draw an interesting parallel off the field. Here are some of the biggest similarities between Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh outside cricket.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh’s marriage with Bollywood stars

Virat Kohli married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma when the two tied the knot in Venice, Italy in December 2017. Their wedding was regarded as one of the most high-profile associations between cricket and Bollywood in recent years. Moreover, Yuvraj Singh married actress Hazel Keech in 2016. The two reportedly tied the knot according to Sikh wedding rituals in Chandigarh, which was followed by a lavish reception in Delhi and a party in Goa.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh’s lavish residential location

Both cricketers own extravagant apartments at the C-Wing of the Omkar 1973 Towers in Worli, Mumbai. While Virat Kohli’s house is located on the 35th floor, Yuvraj Singh holds the entirety of the 29th floor of the same tower. However, the all-rounder has reportedly spent more on his apartment, i.e. ₹64 crore (US$8.5 million) than the Indian captain ₹34 crore (US$4.4 million), according to architecturaldigest.in.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh’s love for fitness

During his playing days, Yuvraj Singh was widely acknowledged for his athletic fielding and quick running between the wickets. The same qualities are attributed in Virat Kohli as well. Both cricketers are known for maintaining their fitness and share a strict workout routine and a dietary plan.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh’s favourite holiday destination

In an Instagram live chat with Kevin Pietersen recently, Virat Kohli once revealed that his favourite holiday destination is Queenstown in New Zealand. Additionally, Yuvraj Singh also named New Zealand as his favourite country to tour for holidays in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Disclaimer: The above Yuvraj Singh house and Virat Kohli house figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

