Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja Troll Each Other Over Their DRS Habits; Check Banter

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got a cheeky reply from skipper Virat Kolhi on his Instagram post related to Decision Review System (DRS). Jadeja had shared a photograph of him and Kohli in which the Indian men’s cricket team captain can be seen asking for a review of umpire’s decision during a test match.

In the Instagram post, Jadeja tags Kohli saying he didn’t ask for the review. “Dekho bhai meine nai bola hai review lene ko🤪@virat.kohli #DRS #skipper,” wrote the Indian all-rounder. The post garnered nearly 3 lakh views within hours, prompting Kohli to take a dig at his teammate. Kohli replied Jadeja that the latter always thinks the batsman is out and all the doubts creep in only after using the DRS.

“Tujhe toh hamesha out his lagta hai. Review lene ke baas sab doubts aate hain tujhe,” quipped Kohli.

Pat came the reply

The fun banter didn’t stop here and Jadeja came up with an even wittier reply. According to the rules announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC), teams have a 15-second window to challenge umpire’s decision, and after the short window, umpire’s original decision prevails. Jadeja replied Kohli saying from now on, he will give his inputs only after the 150-seconds window.

“@virat.kohli Ab 15 seconds k baad bataunga,” replied Jadeja.

Jadeja has been one of the finest all-rounders representing India at the highest level, always contributing with his batting, bowling, and exceptional fielding. Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes said that Jadeja is very committed to the game and very good at anticipating the ball.

“I love to watch AB (de Villiers) batting or fielding. (Martin) Guptill is there. Jaddu. Also, Michael Bevan, he had excellent speed. Also, Jaddu has great speed on the field', he said during an Insta live chat with Suresh Raina.

Read: Matthew Wade Reveals Why He Will Not Instigate A 'very Clever' Virat Kohli On The Field