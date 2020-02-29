Virat Kohli's Poor Form Continues; Netizens Come Up With A Range Of Reaction 

Enduring a rare failure, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday again registered a single-digit score against New Zealand in the second Test at Christchurch. New Zealand speedster Tim Southee on the opening day of the second Test got rid of the skipper cheaply. In the first Test at Wellington, Kohli could only manage to score 2 runs in the first innings and 19 in the second innings.

However, what came as a disappointment was Kohli going for a review when there were meager chances of his survival. It all happened on the first delivery of the 25th over when seamer Tim Southee found Kohli wanting in front of the stumps. Having stuck on the pads after playing a loose defensive shot, Kohli opted to review the decision.

Range of Reactions

Virat Kohli's top score of the tour is 51 and he managed just three runs before Southee removed him. Kohli, who had missed the ball by some distance, faced netizens wrath for wasting the review. While a user slammed the skippers for taking advantage of his captaincy, others expressed hope in the comeback of 'King Kohli'.

It’s okay, Virat Kohli. We believe you’ll come back stronger to claim your international records. You’ll always be the King. We’re right here and we will support you throughout. #WeStandWithKohli #IndvsNZ #ViratKohli @imVkohli — Ameya Ghanta (@ameyayay) February 29, 2020

Taking advantages of captaincy Virat Kohli using referrals every time and always wasting it.. which can better used for better chances for rest of batsman..#INDvsNZ #NZvsIND — chaina_man (@chaina__man) February 29, 2020

Virat Kohli always thinking that he isn't out when it's comes to lbw decision in Test Cricket.



But the fact that he has been successful DRS only 2 times out of 13 he taken.



We suffer for DRS later. So don't use DRS just because of you are the captain.#NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XS7sa25vMc — Rohit Sharma™ (@Ro45FC_) February 29, 2020

To all who backed Kohli for saying you need play aggressively in a Test and criticising Pujaras technique, need to start watching Test Cricket all over again! — Harshil Shah 🇮🇳 (@harshilshah7293) February 29, 2020

It was the seventh time during the ongoing tour that Virat Kohli failed to reach 20. However, this is not the first bad patch of Kohli's extraordinary career. Between February and October 2014, Kohli had failed to score a hundred in 25 innings across formats.

But what comes to a blow is that Virat Kohli lost his top spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen to Australia's Steve Smith earlier this week.

