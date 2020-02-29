The Debate
Virat Kohli's Poor Form Continues; Netizens Come Up With A Range Of Reaction 

Cricket News

Enduring a rare failure, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday again registered a single-digit score against New Zealand in the second Test at Christchurch. 

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat Kohli

Enduring a rare failure, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday again registered a single-digit score against New Zealand in the second Test at Christchurch. New Zealand speedster Tim Southee on the opening day of the second Test got rid of the skipper cheaply. In the first Test at Wellington, Kohli could only manage to score 2 runs in the first innings and 19 in the second innings. 

However, what came as a disappointment was Kohli going for a review when there were meager chances of his survival. It all happened on the first delivery of the 25th over when seamer Tim Southee found Kohli wanting in front of the stumps. Having stuck on the pads after playing a loose defensive shot, Kohli opted to review the decision.

READ: NZ vs Ind toss stats, schedule and all squad updates ahead of 2nd Test

READ: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women pitch report, weather forecast at Junction Oval, Melbourne

Range of Reactions

Virat Kohli's top score of the tour is 51 and he managed just three runs before Southee removed him.  Kohli, who had missed the ball by some distance, faced netizens wrath for wasting the review. While a user slammed the skippers for taking advantage of his captaincy, others expressed hope in the comeback of 'King Kohli'. 

READ: Cricketer Soumya Sarkar left red-faced after theft incident at his marriage ceremony

It was the seventh time during the ongoing tour that Virat Kohli failed to reach 20. However, this is not the first bad patch of Kohli's extraordinary career. Between February and October 2014, Kohli had failed to score a hundred in 25 innings across formats. 

But what comes to a blow is that Virat Kohli lost his top spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen to Australia's Steve Smith earlier this week.

READ: Hardik Pandya hits 25-ball 38 on return from injury in DY Patil T20 Cup

Published:
