Virat Kohli's Sporting Gesture For Steve Smith At WC 2019 Completes 1 Year; Watch Video

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is an animated personality who likes to play his game in an aggressive manner. The right-hander is always involved with the game and never let goes any opportunity to have a go at the opposition. However, there have been instances when Virat Kohli has maintained the spirit of the game and given respect to the opposition when they deserve it.

ALSO READ | IPL: David Warner, Vijay Shankar name 3 Indian cricketers who are often late in SRH team bus

Virat Kohli's kind gesture for Steve Smith at the 2019 World Cup

Tuesday marked one year of the day when at the 2019 World Cup, the Indian captain came up with a touching gesture for his Australian counterpart Steve Smith, who was having a rather difficult time on the boundary line. It all happened during the group stage match of the tournament when Virat Kohli urged the crowd to not boo Steve Smith, a gesture which received plaudits from fans and experts around the world. At the end of the over, Steve Smith went to the Indian captain and acknowledged the kind gesture.

Who remembers this gesture from Virat Kohli during #CWC19?



The Indian captain is the winner of the 2019 Spirit of Cricket Award 🙌 #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/Z4rVSH8X7x — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL: David Warner thanks fans for 89 million views on Tiktok since April 18 debut; watch video

Steve Smith was making a comeback to international cricket after serving a one-year ban on ball-tampering charges. He, along with opener David Warner (who also served the ban), were on the receiving end by fans who were booing them throughout the tournament. The gesture from the Indian captain was also acknowledged by the ICC, who awarded him the 'Spirit of Cricket' award earlier this year.

Virat Kohli stressed on the fact that his moment with Steve Smith was a part of the camaraderie that sportsmen must have with each other. He also said that moment was purely understanding an individual’s situation. Virat Kohli further said that you can sledge, can have banter on the field, you say things to the opposition in wanting to beat them. But booing someone is not in the spirit of any sport and he doesn't endorse it.

ALSO READ | IPL: David Warner urged by cricket fan to try latest trick shot; watch video

Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith: Former Australia captain reveals his dream wicket

The rivalry of Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith has quickly stood up to the stature of the Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara rivalry of the 90s and 2000s. There's a constant debate which has divided the cricketing community as to who is the better batsman between the two players. However, both Virat Kohli and Steve Smith remain unaffected by the comparisons as they both hold each other in high regard.

During an interaction on Sony Ten Pit Stop, Steve Smith revealed his dream wicket. Steve Smith, who started his career as a leg-spinner before going on to become the champion batsman that he is, said he doesn't prefer bowling a lot these days in international cricket. However, he revealed the name of the batsman who he would like to dismiss. Steve Smith said that he doesn't like bowling that much. However. every now and then, it's fine. He claimed that if he is bowling in a game, that means they are in trouble. So hopefully, it doesn't happen too often. Smith added that a bowler always likes to get the best batsman out so it would be Virat Kohli, who he would want to dismiss as a bowler.

ALSO READ | IPL: Aakash Chopra excludes MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, David Warner from his ODI World XI

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER