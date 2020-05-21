Virender Sehwag And Wife Aarti Ahlawat’s Fairytale-like Love Story, Marriage

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag might have retired from cricket in 2015 but he still holds a place in the heart of every Indian cricket team supporter. The hard-hitting opener went down as one of the greatest batsmen to ever play for India, scoring 16,000+ runs across all formats of the game. He also helped India win the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC World Cup. While many have seen his explosive side on the field, not many know about his soft nurturing side off it. Here is the Virender Sehwag - Aarti Ahlawat fairytale love story that seems nothing less than a Bollywood film plot.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag names batsman who made him run the most and it is NOT Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag wife Aarti Ahlawat

Virender Sehwag's 16th anniversary: 5 witty posts by the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' on his wife #VirenderSehwag #CricketNews https://t.co/F6ZaMWNPwz — Republic (@republic) April 22, 2020

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar calls Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir 'good humans but bad public speakers'

The Virender Sehwag Aarti Ahlawat fairytale-like love story

Virender Sehwag met Aarti Ahlawat when he was only 7 and Aarti was 5. Viru's cousin was getting married to Aarti's aunt, which is what brought them together as children. Immediately, they formed a strong bond and remained in touch as friends. Over the years, this bond seem to grow and their affection towards each other began to develop into something more serious.

When Sehwag turned 21, he realised that enough was enough and he went to Aarti and proposed his love for her. She reciprocated those feelings for him but her family did not seem too keen on this union at the start since the couple was distantly related. However, with time, they realised that the two would not give up and decided to give them their blessings.

The pair were united in matrimony in 2004 after 3 years of dating and when Sehwag was 23, giving birth to their first son Aryavir in 2007. In 2010, Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti Ahlawat gave birth to their second son Vedant.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag wife Aarti Ahlawat 16th anniversary: 5 witty posts by the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' on his wife

Virender Sehwag children

Cricket Stars with their Children- Virender Sehwag with Aryavir,Sachin Tendulkar with Arjun &Sara,Ganguly with Sana pic.twitter.com/uMTaBDkdFU — CricketIndiaAcademy (@CIA_Cricket) May 16, 2014

Also Read | Virender Sehwag net worth, Virender Sehwag aims to earn ₹22 crore in one year

Virender Sehwag net worth

As per caknowledge,com, Virender Sehwag's net worth is around ₹286 crore. The former India opener recently launched a clothing line with its first store in Ahmedabad called VS Stories under Viru Retail Pvt Ltd, which is a joint venture between World of Viru Pvt Ltd and Stitched Textiles Pvt Ltd according to The Hindu. A major part of Virender Sehwag net worth comes from endorsements of various brands like Boost, Samsung Mobiles, Adidas, Reebok, Hero Honda, etc.

Virender Sehwag has a strong presence on social media platforms like Twitter. He reportedly earns in lakhs for putting up tweets for brands from his official social media handle.

Disclaimer: The above Virender Sehwag net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen recalls past IPL experiences with Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli