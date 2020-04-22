Virender Sehwag's 16th Anniversary: 5 Witty Posts By The 'Nawab Of Najafgarh' On His Wife

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag announced his international retirement on October 20, 2015. The cricketer is widely recognised as one of the best opening batsmen of all-time and is one of only four players in Test cricket to have two triple centuries in the format. The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ often entertained fans with his attacking style of batting at the top of the order.

Even post-retirement, the legendary cricketer continues to entertain his fans through his witty posts on social media. Quite recently, Virender Sehwag once again took to Twitter, albeit to celebrate his 16th wedding anniversary with wife Aarti Sehwag.

These photos are just a reminder how hum donon Ek doosre ke gale padey. Thank you @AartiSehwag , 16 years of married life. Because of you, Feel like an archaeologist , the older we get the more interested I become in you. Happy Welding Anni Barsi Biwi ji ! pic.twitter.com/DB0370K9V2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 22, 2020

Virender Sehwag wedding anniversary wishes for wife Aarti Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has his own flair of posting hilarious messages on social media. Apart from taking cheeky digs at his former teammates, Sehwag also manages to add a hint of humour on all his anniversaries and wife’s birthday wishes. To commemorate the 16th wedding anniversary of the veteran cricketer, here, we will revisit some of his hilarious posts from the past which were aimed at his wife Aarti Sehwag.

Cricket mein junoon hai ,

Biwi ji ke sang Sukoon hai !

Happy Birthday @AartiSehwag ! pic.twitter.com/HnLQGf9D2F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 16, 2018

Anniversary is a momentary celebration, but our marriage is a timeless celebration. Thank you for everything Aarti. https://t.co/gcVTNnPgWd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 22, 2017

Happy Birthday Biwi ji @AartiSehwag .#16December ,already a movie on your date of birth.

Sachha pyaar aur 100 ka note Mushkil Se milta hai. pic.twitter.com/KJHTiHCAyh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 16, 2016

Virender Sehwag wife: Aarti Sehwag

Virender Sehwag married Aarti Ahlawat (now Aarti Sehwag) on April 22, 2004. The couple have two sons together. Elder son Aryavir Sehwag was born in 2007 and younger son Vedant was born in 2010.

Sehwag International School

Virender Sehwag started a school called the ‘Sehwag International School’ in 2011. The Sehwag International School was inaugurated by the cricketer’s mother and it is located near Silani Panakeso in Haryana. Apart from studies and training, the Sehwag International School also places emphasis in sports. In a talk show What The Duck in 2017, it was revealed that Aarti Sehwag runs the school.

Virender Sehwag net worth

According to msn.com, Virender Sehwag net worth is estimated to be a staggering ₹255 crore (US$34 million). The Virender Sehwag net worth figure comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as from his Indian Premier League contracts. The Virender Sehwag net worth figure also includes revenue he generated through private businesses and endorsements.

Disclaimer: The above Virender Sehwag net worth and Virender Sehwag wife information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

