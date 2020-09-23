Virender Sehwag Has Some Comical Filmy Advice For MS Dhoni Post Rajasthan Loss

Steve Smith’s Rajasthan defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai in the fourth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Tuesday, September 22 at Sharjah. As has been the case throughout the tournament so far, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again took to his Instagram account to share his opinion about the recently-concluded high-scoring game. As part of his social media show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, the former Indian opening batsman summed up Chennai’s defeat and gave comical advice to their skipper MS Dhoni in a filmy manner.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag’s hilarious advice for MS Dhoni over the sixth bowler

On Wednesday, September 23, i.e. one day after Chennai’s defeat to Rajasthan, Virender Sehwag took to his Instagram account to express his views on the high-scoring contest. In the video, the cricketer-turned-commentator praised Chennai all-rounder Sam Curran for bowling a tight-spell to Rajasthan batsmen at a time when every other bowler leaked runs out in the middle. The young Englishman bowled his quota of four overs to give away just 33 runs and he accounted for the wickets of Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag.

Further praising Sam Curran for his spell, Virender Sehwag had hilarious advice up his sleeve for Chennai skipper MS Dhoni. The ex-Indian cricketer said: “MS Dhoni ko uska Curran toh mil gaya hai, ab usko apna Arjun dhoond lena chahiye” (translation: MS Dhoni found his Curran, now he must find his Arjun), thus emphasising on the need of a sixth bowler by using the analogy of 1995 Bollywood film Karan Arjun.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag’s advice for MS Dhoni in Karan Arjun style, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni 3 sixes off Tom Curran

While Rajasthan trumped MS Dhoni’s Chennai by 16 runs in the match, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman made sure to entertain his fans with some final-over blitz during Chennai’s run-chase. The former Indian captain smacked Rajasthan pacer Tom Curran for three successive sixes in the last over of the Rajasthan vs Chennai match, during which the ball even went out of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on two occasions.

WATCH - MS Dhoni's triple sixes in the final over.



No better sight than @msdhoni hitting maximums out of the park. Presenting 3 sublime sixes from the #CSK captainhttps://t.co/5IQYDOVcPE #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and IPLT20.COM