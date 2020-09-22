Virender Sehwag Has Funny Name For Yuzi Chahal, Trolls Dale Steyn For Dropped Catch: Watch

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag strikes again with his trademark humour, as he gives his take on the latest happenings from the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. As part of his social media show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, he recently summed up Bangalore’s 10-run win over Hyderabad. While reviewing the entire Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 affair, Virender Sehwag also hilariously mocked Bangalore bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dale Steyn.

Chahal 3 wickets vs Hyderabad in Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag praises spinner’s performance

On Monday, September 21, the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore clashed against David Warner’s Hyderabad in Dubai. Later in the match, the Hyderabad batsmen faltered in their run-chase as they succumbed to a 10-run defeat. Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets by giving away just 18 runs from his quota of four overs.

Virender Sehwag praised the Yuzvendra Chahal 3 wickets vs Hyderabad performance, claiming that the leg-spinner made the Hyderabad batsmen “dance to his tunes”. In the video, Sehwag also hilariously described Chahal as “Sukha Bodyguard” (Translation: Thin Bodyguard) due to his physique and his abilities to rescue Bangalore side during times of crisis.

Virender Sehwag also mocked Bangalore cricketer Dale Steyn for failing to grab an easy opportunity presented by in-form batsman Jonny Bairstow. Stationed at the boundary, Steyn dropped an easy catch to reprieve Bairstow when the Hyderabad opener was going great guns and threatening to take the game away from Bangalore. Sehwag mockingly said that Steyn was “maintaining social distancing with the ball’ at the boundary instead of attempting to catch it. Fortunately for the South African pacer and his captain Virat Kohli, Chahal later dismissed Bairstow during his match-winning spell.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag picks Jofra Archer to shine in his Rajasthan vs Chennai prediction

In the video, Virender Sehwag also gave the Rajasthan vs Chennai prediction as the two teams are scheduled to clash against each other on Tuesday, September 22. The cricketer-turned-commentator said that Rajasthan pacer Jofra Archer might turn out to be their useful commodity against Chennai’s in-form batsmen like Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis. He also claimed that the form of Chennai’s opening batsmen is a sign of worry for MS Dhoni, citing Murali Vijay’s recent string of low scores.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag on Chahal 3 wickets vs Hyderabad performance and Rajasthan vs Chennai prediction, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers in Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn and Adam Zampa.

