Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Compare 'unbelievable' Mumbai-Punjab Super Over With WC Final

October 18, 2020, could be named as the day of Super Overs, as Dream11 IPL 2020 witnessed as many as three of those in a span of just six hours on Sunday. After the Kolkata vs Hyderabad clash was settled with a tiebreaker, the Mumbai vs Punjab was also settled in a similar manner, but it took two attempts as both teams ended on the same score at the end of the first super over. The nail-biting encounter pleased fans and viewers alike, with many drawing comparisons with the ICC World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand.

Mumbai vs Punjab super overs: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh react to epic Dream11 IPL 2020 clash

Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh both took to Twitter to express their views on the action that unfolded in the Mumbai vs Punjab super overs in the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday. Yuvraj asked is followers whether the ICC World Cup 2019 final was better than Mumbai vs Punjab clash, while lauding the efforts of the players on the field. The 2011 World Cup winner lauded the efforts of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, while reserved special praise for Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle who finished the job for Punjab.

Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

Virender Sehwag also enjoyed the action on display and mentioned that the Dream11 IPL 2020 was the best thing to happen this year. Incidentally, both Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag have featured for Punjab in the past during their respective Dream11 IPL careers. Yuvi spent the first three seasons at Punjab, before returning for another season in 2018. Sehwag, on the other hand, spent two seasons with Punjab, with his team reaching the final in 2014. Along with Yuvraj and Sehwag, James Neesham also took to Twitter during the Mumbai vs Punjab super overs.

Din Ek, Super over Do.

Bahut Nainsaafi hai.



The best thing of 2020, the Indian Premier League for a reason. #MIvsKXIP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2020

Hey, a second super over pic.twitter.com/AnLEsjF1XO — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 18, 2020

The New Zealand all-rounder who is part of the Punjab set-up incidentally was also part of the 2019 World Cup final. The 2019 World Cup final saw England and New Zealand both tie at the end of the game, and the scores remained tied at the end of the super over. England were awarded the title on boundary count, much to the dismay of fans across the globe. The boundary count rule was subsequently scrapped after the World Cup, with teams set to play multiple super overs till the result is decided.

(Image Courtesy: Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag Instagram)

