Virender Sehwag Heaps Praise On Indian Eves Despite Loss In The Summit Clash

Virender Sehwag congratulated the Indian women's team for putting up an outstanding performance in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 despite losing the final. Australia beat India by 85 runs to win their fifth T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. By the virtue of this win, the Aussies also retained their title successfully.

'Our girls gave their everything': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Virender Sehwag wrote that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side gave their everything and just had one bad day which happened to be on the day of the all-important summit clash. The former Indian vice-captain then wished them good luck for the future. Viru concluded by congratulating Meg Lanning & Co. for winning the tournament.

Our girls gave their everything, just had one bad day but it was so wonderful to see the way in which they played barring today .Wishing them better luck next time. Congratulations to Australia on winning the #T20WorldCup — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 8, 2020

The Indian run chase

Chasing a stiff target of 185 to win their maiden world title, Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

