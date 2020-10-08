Virender Sehwag Insults Kedar Jadhav For Kolkata Flop Show, Has Warning For Punjab: Watch

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag never fails to entertain his fans. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh', who used to enthrall the cricketing community with his attacking strokeplay during his playing days, is now entertaining them with his commentary and analysis. Virender Sehwag recently started a series on Facebook named 'Viru Ki Baithak' where he analyses the Dream11 IPL 2020 matches and also shares some hilarious anecdotes.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Punjab live: David Warner, KL Rahul lead H2H stats in rivalry

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag takes a shot at Kedar Jadhav for poor performance vs Kolkata

The former Indian cricketer was back with a new episode of 'Viru Ki Baithak' on Thursday where he analysed Match 21 between Kolkata and Chennai which was done and dusted on Wednesday. During the latest episode of the 'Viru Ki Baithak', Virender Sehwag insulted Kedar Jadhav for his flop show. Kedar Jadhav, who was sent ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo, could manage to score only 7 runs off 12 balls. In fact, Kedar Jadhav scored his first run off his sixth ball when the required rate was over 12 runs per over.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 22 Hyderabad vs Punjab live pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai

Virender Sehwag called Kedar Jadhav 'useless decoration' in Hindi. Virender Sehwag added that forget about scoring boundaries, Jadhav didn't even want to take singles. According to Virender Sehwag, the real 'Man of the Match' was Kedar Jadhav, much like what fans have been claiming on social media sarcastically.

ALSO READ | Sreesanth reignites rivalry with Dinesh Karthik, demands Eoin Morgan for Kolkata captaincy

Chennai were cruising at the halfway stage with the scoreboard reading 90/1 after 10 overs. Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu were going strong, however, both were dismissed in quick succession to leave Chennai reeling at 101/3. Thereafter, the Chennai batsmen could not score boundaries as the required rate kept on mounting. Eventually, they fell short by 10 runs and handed over the win to Dinesh Karthik's side.

Meanwhile, the focus now shifts to Match 22 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai where Hyderabad will take on Punjab on Thursday. The Hyderabad vs Punjab live action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The Hyderabad vs Punjab live contest will be crucial for both the sides to get back to winning ways.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag called 'cheap' by Hyderabad fans for 'insulting' team on social media

SOURCE: VIRENDER SEHWAG & KEDAR JADHAV INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.