Virender Sehwag Has 'Swadeshi' Advice For Kolkata, Mocks Team's Record Against Mumbai

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 32nd match of the tournament as Mumbai will be taking on Kolkata in Abu Dhabi. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the upcoming game as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman made fun of Kolkata’s poor Dream11 IPL record against four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai.
After a short break, #MumbaiIndians and #KKR will be back in action as they square off in Match 32 of #Dream11IPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020
Preview by @ameyatilak https://t.co/aOSFdVgQWS #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/PHxyONTU6Y
Ahead of the Kolkata vs Mumbai live Dream11 IPL 2020 game, Virender Sehwag took to his social media accounts to address Kolkata’s poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. In the video, he highlighted the fact that Kolkata have managed to win just one out of their previous 11 meetings against Mumbai. Moreover, their overall record against the four-time Dream11 IPL winners is also nothing to boast of as they have won just six out of their 26 matches against them since the inception of the tournament.
In order to slightly improve their record against Mumbai with a win in Abu Dhabi, Virender Sehwag expressed his advice for the Kolkata franchise, as he urged the now former captain Dinesh Karthik to promote Rahul Tripathi to open their innings. The 2011 World Cup alumnus referred Tripathi as a “proven opener” who batted at No. 7 in his side’s crushing defeat to Bangalore. Sehwag was of the opinion that the 29-year-old must open the batting for the Eoin Morgan-led side like he did in the initial stages of the tournament.
Virender Sehwag also said that Kolkata must field with six bowlers against the star-studded Mumbai batting line-up. He cited the example of their previous game against Bangalore where they played with seven specialist batsmen, and still ended up losing by 82 runs.
For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday, October 16. For Kolkata vs Mumbai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Kolkata vs Mumbai live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.
The Kolkata vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Kolkata vs Mumbai live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.
