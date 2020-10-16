Virender Sehwag Has 'Swadeshi' Advice For Kolkata, Mocks Team's Record Against Mumbai

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 32nd match of the tournament as Mumbai will be taking on Kolkata in Abu Dhabi. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the upcoming game as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman made fun of Kolkata’s poor Dream11 IPL record against four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Mumbai live match on Friday will be the teams' 27th game against each other

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag expresses his advice for Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata

Ahead of the Kolkata vs Mumbai live Dream11 IPL 2020 game, Virender Sehwag took to his social media accounts to address Kolkata’s poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. In the video, he highlighted the fact that Kolkata have managed to win just one out of their previous 11 meetings against Mumbai. Moreover, their overall record against the four-time Dream11 IPL winners is also nothing to boast of as they have won just six out of their 26 matches against them since the inception of the tournament.

In order to slightly improve their record against Mumbai with a win in Abu Dhabi, Virender Sehwag expressed his advice for the Kolkata franchise, as he urged the now former captain Dinesh Karthik to promote Rahul Tripathi to open their innings. The 2011 World Cup alumnus referred Tripathi as a “proven opener” who batted at No. 7 in his side’s crushing defeat to Bangalore. Sehwag was of the opinion that the 29-year-old must open the batting for the Eoin Morgan-led side like he did in the initial stages of the tournament.

Virender Sehwag also said that Kolkata must field with six bowlers against the star-studded Mumbai batting line-up. He cited the example of their previous game against Bangalore where they played with seven specialist batsmen, and still ended up losing by 82 runs.

