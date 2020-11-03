Virender Sehwag Reveals Witty Advice Sachin Tendulkar Gave Him On Test Debut

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is highly regarded as one of the most destructive opening batsmen of all time. The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ frequently entertained fans with his batting during his playing days and even managed to charm the great Sachin Tendulkar. While he made his international debut in 1999 in an ODI against Pakistan, Sehwag rejuvenated himself on his Test debut which came against South Africa on November 3, 2001.

ICC celebrates Virender Sehwag’s Test arrival

To commemorate the 19th anniversary of Virender Sehwag's Test debut, here is a look back at the time when he revealed a witty advice from Sachin Tendulkar during his maiden Test innings.

Virender Sehwag on learning famous 'upper cuts' from Sachin Tendulkar

In an appearance on IndiaTV’s Aap ki Adalat show in November 2015, Virender Sehwag revealed that Sachin Tendulkar helped him settle his nerves when he was about to take strike in his first-ever Test innings. The incident in contention is from the Bloemfontein Test against South Africa back in 2001 when India were reduced to 68-4 at one stage. At the time, Sehwag arrived to the middle and joined his much-experienced partner Sachin Tendulkar at the other end.

Virender Sehwag said that after he scored his first run in the innings, the ‘Master Blaster’ advised him to be aware of the barrage of bouncers the South African bowlers might try in the overs to follow. Tendulkar himself tackled those bouncers by cutting them over the slips for boundaries and asked his younger partner to do the same. Virender Sehwag said he later replicated the same and allowed himself to settle at the crease, which made the duo put on a counter-attacking 220-run stand from thereon.

The Delhi-born batsman himself struck an imperial ton, scoring a brisk 105 runs which included 19 elegant boundaries. Tendulkar also scored 155 from the other end although India lost the Test by 9 wickets eventually.

A look into Virender Sehwag stats and centuries tally

The Virender Sehwag stats section in Test cricket composes of some staggering numbers. After his century on debut, he went from strength-to-strength and scored blazing tons in challenging conditions like England, Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Virender Sehwag centuries tally includes him registering 23 tons across 104 Test matches and 8,586 runs overall in the format.

